GAA weekend previews: Kerry seek to lay down a marker against Dublin in Tralee

Saturday

Allianz Football League

Division One

Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 7.30 [Live, RTÉ2] – A significant fixture for both counties in the last decade or so. Kerry haven’t lost to Dublin in any of the years that they’ve gone on to win the All-Ireland. Recent meetings have been balanced with one draw and a big win each for their past three league matches. To date, they have both been competitive despite missing front liners. On a line through Donegal, they again look evenly matched – both losing narrowly. New players have got their opportunities, although Dublin lost David Byrne, Colm Basquel and AFL prodigal James Madden to hamstring injuries two weeks ago. However they line out, they will look to exploit the home side’s vulnerability to their defence being run at as well as defending inside the arc, as Kerry – counter-intuitively – have been a bit slow to take advantage of the two-pointers. Their attack, though, has been useful and Diarmuid O’Connor a standout at centrefield. Verdict: Kerry

Derry v Galway, Celtic Park, Derry, 5.0 [Live, TG4] – Derry were most unhappy to lose to Kerry in the circumstances – two goals in 90 seconds at the very end of the match. It was unusual for a team that usually defends with a bit more assurance. It will be interesting to see if Paddy Tally persists with centrefielder Neil McNicholl in goal – he played well enough until turning over his kick-out for the final goal. Shane McGuigan was in flying form, well assisted by Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty and Niall Toner, whereas Anton Tohill and Conor Glass were excellent in the middle. Galway made hay on the visit to Castlebar and in the absence of last year’s crippling injury list, they have started the season very well, setting new standards for accuracy off the two-pointers, shooting seven against Mayo with Shane Walsh and Cillian Ó Curraoin to the fore. They have looked very in tune with the rule changes. Verdict: Galway

Division Two

Down v Meath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6.0 – Two counties whose paths have crossed in recent times, most notably in the 2023 Tailteann final. Down did really well to bounce back against Cork but erratic defence did much to make the comeback necessary. Meath will have their regrets that they didn’t put away Cork and were impressive against Cavan even if they concede quite a lot. The county was buoyantly represented in the Sigerson and have some significant talent. Down’s cutting edge is sharp, though. Verdict: Down

Cork v Westmeath, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5.0 – Westmeath have lost their matches to date but have also harnessed the new rules to score heavily – totalling 2-39 against Louth and Monaghan – with Luke Loughlin especially impressive. Cork, shooting five two-pointers, managed to blow a 10-point lead against Down but don’t look as vulnerable in this. Verdict: Cork

Division Four

Wexford v Carlow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 7.0 – Wexford have started like a team who believe their time in the basement is done. At this early stage of the season, this match is a top-of-the-table clash but Carlow were annihilated here in last year’s championship. Verdict: Wexford

Waterford v Tipperary, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30 – Two defeats in a week for Waterford although last week’s in Aughrim was creditable, whereas this season’s largely new-look Tipp are unbeaten to date. They should keep it that way. Verdict: Tipperary

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final

UL v DCU, Connacht GAA Centre, 2.45 [Live, TG4] – DCU are outsiders to complete the double with a first win in the Fitzgibbon after their Sigerson triumph during the week. Captained by Pádraic Moylan and featuring a mostly Kilkenny rearguard, they are underdogs with teeth though, as the quarter-final dethroning of holders Mary I demonstrated. UL are in pursuit of a third title in four years and have a host of young talent from the region: Adam English, Colin Coughlan, Aidan O’Connor and Patrick O’Donovan from, Limerick, Patrick Crotty and Seán Rynne from Clare and Tipp’s Gearóid O’Connor. They have been steamrolling teams on the way and it’s hard to look past them. Verdict: University of Limerick

Tyrone's Darragh Canavan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Sunday (2.0 unless stated)

Allianz Football League

Division One

Donegal v Armagh, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 3.45 [Live, TG4] – Donegal have started well, their dynamic game suiting the new football seamlessly even if they have hit some turbulence with the demands on players. Two good wins against Dublin and Kerry leave them joint top with Galway. Lacking his first-choice centrefield after Michael Langan’s injury in Killarney, and with Jason McGee still to resume, Jim McGuinness hinted at a possible return for Michael Murphy. He nonetheless had fine performances from Ryan McHugh, Conor O’Donnell and, off the bench, Jamie Brennan. Armagh’s redemptive win over Tyrone got their season up and running and drew good displays from newcomers wing forward Darragh McMullen and corner back Tomás McCormack, while Kieran McGeeney awaits some more experienced returns, as well as a to-the-manor-born turn at goalkeeper by Ethan Rafferty. The All-Ireland champions bared their scoring teeth last week but the home defence can curb that while getting on top at the other end. Verdict: Donegal

Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 1.45 [Live, TG4] – Mayo could do with a win here after two defeats, particularly the most recent at home to Galway. Under-strength and not always making the best of their chances, Kevin McStay’s team should be able to add a couple more first-choice players, and maybe Jordan Flynn, this weekend, even if Patrick Durcan and Tommy Conroy will be in rehab a few weeks longer. Tyrone hit back against Armagh last week after getting outclassed in the first half but had left themselves too much to do. They aren’t expected to have the Canavans back this week but Malachy O’Rourke might be tempted given Darragh’s role in turning around last year’s league match, which was equally influenced by a second-half scoring blitz from Darren McCurry off the bench. Mayo have had a reasonable number of chances created but need to tighten up on finishing. Verdict: Mayo

Division Two

Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan – It’s been a chilly campaign so far for Cavan, who came third behind the Ulster and All-Ireland champions last year. To date, they have been well beaten by Monaghan and lost again to Meath. Louth are in the halfway house with one win from two but also a growing injury list, including All Star Craig Lennon. It adds up to a bit of a chance for the home side. Verdict: Cavan

Roscommon v Monaghan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park [TG4 App, deferred] – The two most likely to get out at the end of the season – Roscommon because that’s what they always do and Monaghan because they have to date outperformed expectations of a transition period. Roscommon have been the most impressive team in the division with their forwards looking slick and menacing. Monaghan are top of the table but have so far played just the bottom two. Verdict: Roscommon

Division Three

Leitrim v Kildare, Ballinamore – The leaders go west as hot favourites. Callum Bolton is named at centrefield for Kildare after a decent showing for UCD in the Sigerson final. Opponent Tom Prior from Leitrim was outstanding for winners DCU. The home side are in transition and got mauled by Laois last week. Verdict: Kildare

Offaly v Antrim, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore – Offaly have opened well and will hope to follow in the hurlers’ footsteps with a win over Antrim. So far, they have been impressive. Paddy Dunican is providing goalkeeping adventurism – scoring a goal from play – whereas Keith O’Neill up front is also productive. Antrim were a little unlucky to lose to Fermanagh. Verdict: Offaly

Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park, Ennis 1.30 – Clare’s hopes of promotion took a knock in Belfast and although they beat up Leitrim, they can ill-afford any more spillage. Fermanagh are decent and beat Antrim, making them dangerous visitors. Verdict: Clare

Laois v Sligo, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 1.0 – Laois’s lack of practice told against them two weeks ago but they went up the gears against Leitrim and will be ready for a Sligo team that have struggled to get going so far. Verdict: Laois

Division Four

Wicklow v Longford, Echelon Park, Aughrim 2.0 – Wicklow, back on the bike after last week, despite Waterford’s late resistance should have too much for the visitors, who were also involved in a thriller but lost. Verdict: Wicklow

London v Limerick, McGovern Park, Ruislip 12.30 – London’s coup against Wicklow maybe redeemed the hammering by Wexford but that will be tested by the visitors who gave Wexford a match. Verdict: Limerick