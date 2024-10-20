‘King Conker’ cleared of any wrongdoing at World Championships

King Conker David Jakins has been confirmed as winner of the World Conker Championships after he was cleared of any wrongdoing after he was found with a steel nut in his pocket. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire

The winner of the World Conker Championships has been cleared of any wrongdoing after he was found with a steel nut in his pocket.

David Jakins, known as King Conker, won the annual title in Southwick, Northamptonshire, on October 13th for the first time after competing in the competition since 1977.

But when organisers searched his pockets after the runner-up raised suspicions over the way his conker shattered on impact during the final, Jakins, 82, was found to have a metal replica conker, prompting an investigation.

After the scandal generated huge media interest, King Conker has been cleared by the organisers, who found no evidence the steel nut was used in the competition.

Jakins, a retired engineer, told the Daily Star: “I’m so relieved to be cleared. It’s been a stressful week. We are gentlemen at the World Conker Championships and we don’t cheat. I’ve been playing and practising for decades. That’s how I won.

“I admit I had the steel conker in my pocket, but I didn’t play with it. I show it to people as a joke, but I won’t be bringing it again.”

Photos of the steel conker show that it had been painted to look almost identical to a real chestnut.

A spokesperson for the World Conker Championships, which drew 256 players and 2,000 fans, said: “We have studied photos and videos of matches, interviewed judges and examined the chestnuts used by King Conker.

“The investigation has found no evidence that the steel conker was used. King Conker has been cleared of suspicion, and his name is being engraved on the trophy.” – Guardian