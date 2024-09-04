Paralympics: When luck, exhaustion and gamesmanship conspire to deny a podium finish

Unlucky but sanguine Jaryd Clifford of Team Australia came up short in two finals. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

No rub of the green

The unluckiest athlete at these Games? Well, there are dozens upon dozens of contenders, especially those who finished fourth in their events and mere nanoseconds away from a medal (we’re looking at you, Dearbhaile Brady), but we’re giving the nod to Australia’s Jaryd Clifford.

Saturday, the T13 5,000m final: Clifford and his guide took bronze, and were positively ecstatic. But? Officials spotted that the tether binding the pair was released mere millimetres before they crossed the line ... so, they were disqualified.

“I’m absolutely devastated that we made such a critical mistake out there today,” said Clifford. “Remaining tethered is a fundamental rule in guiding and I’m shattered that I lost my mind in those final metres. I had a brain fade with a metre to go, dropping the tether was probably the laziest moment of my career.”

Tuesday, the T13 1,500m final: Another fine run by Clifford who was challenging for bronze again right to the death. In the end, he finished in a time of 3:44.95 ... but Russia’s Anton Kuliatin crossed the line in 3:44.94. So, Clifford missed out on a medal by 0.01 of a second.

“It’s almost so ridiculous that it’s funny,” he said. “I get DQ’d [disqualified] in the last metre and missed bronze again by 0.01. It’s crazy that it’s three years of work and the last metre of both races can define all of that. It’s pretty brutal. But that’s sport, man.”

Poland comes unstuck

Speaking of unfortunate 2024 Paralympians, as we were about Jaryd Clifford — Poland’s Roza Kozakowska is entitled to feel severely sorry for herself too.

Kozakowska, a Tokyo 2020 gold and silver medallist, broke her world record to clinch gold in the club throw event, but she was only warming up with her celebrations when Brazil complained about her equipment — the pillow that she was using in her wheelchair was the wrong size.

Brazil lodged a protest and Poland's Roza Kozakowska was disqualified. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

That protest was upheld, Kozakowska disqualified. Poland appealed the ruling, but it stood, so Brazil’s Giovanna Goncalves was upgraded from fourth to bronze.

To top it all, a shoulder injury forced Kozakowska out of the Games when she was due to compete in the shot put event. “What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger,” she concluded. Some spirit, that.

Inspiration porn?

Have you ever watched a Paralympian in action and thought, “if they can do that with no legs, then I have no excuse not to go for my run”? Canada’s Paralympian Allison Lang, who competes in sitting volleyball, wants a word.

“While watching the Paralympics I urge you to NOT say ‘if they can do that with no legs, then I have no excuse not to go for my run.’ We are not your inspiration porn … we are elite athletes. This mentality is toxic.

“These comments make us feel less than other people. Paralympians are elite athletes. I hope to educate people so that when they watch the Paralympics, they see we’re not just inspirational — we’re also aspirational. It’s great to feel inspired by incredible athletic achievements. That’s what the Olympics and Paralympics are all about. Be inspired by our accomplishments, not by our existence.”

Word of mouth

“Winnie the Pooh said it best: ‘How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard?’” — Five-time Paralympian Ellen Keane on the end of her swimming career. Her hope now is that she’ll find something in life that “I love as much as I loved this”.

By the numbers

Ireland's Dearbhaile Brady just misses out on a bronze medal in the Women's 50m Butterfly. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

16 — That’s how many hundredths of a second Derry’s Dearbhaile Brady was away from a bronze in her swimming final on Tuesday. Grrrr.

Pregnant and a winner

British archer Jodie Grinham won gold in the mixed team compound event with Nathan Macqueen, having already taken individual bronze — “despite”, as the bulk of the reports put it, being seven months pregnant.

Still, though, her condition was a challenge.

Jodie Grinham of Team Great Britain: 'Oh my gosh, the baby hasn’t stopped!' Photograph: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

“Oh my gosh, the baby hasn’t stopped! It’s like the baby’s going, ‘what’s going on, it’s really loud, mummy what are you doing!’ I’d feel that sensation and it’s almost like you acknowledge it and go, ‘I know you’re there, mummy loves you, I’ll cuddle you in a minute’.”

Gold and bronze? Grinham jnr will be impressed.