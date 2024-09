Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Paralympics

While the international multi-sport parasports event is already up and running, many medals are still up for grabs in Paris. The final week will include everything from blind football to boccia, para archery to wheelchair tennis, para powerlifting to sitting volleyball – with many of Ireland’s squad of 35 in action. – Monday-Sunday, RTÉ & Channel 4

Cricket

Ireland’s women side begin their three one-day internationals with England at the weekend in Belfast. After the ODIs, the Irish squad then move to Clontarf in Dublin for two T20s. The Irish squad are in confident form at the moment after a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka last month. – Saturday, TNT Sports

Soccer

It’s a new era for the Republic of Ireland, with Heimir Hallgrimsson beginning his reign in charge of the senior men’s side at the weekend in Dublin. It’s a new dawn for England too, with former Republic of Ireland international Lee Carsley taking charge of the Euro 2024 finalists for the Uefa Nations League tie at the Aviva Stadium. – Saturday, RTÉ & UTV

MONDAY (Sep 2nd)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 5.30am – 2nd Test, D4 Pakistan v Bangladesh

SPORTS – RTÉ 2, 9am-11.15am, 4pm-6.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Channel 4, 7am-11.35pm Paralympic Games

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 2nd Test, D5 England v Sri Lanka

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm Saudi Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 3.30pm-5am US Open

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League 2 – 8pm Salford v MK Dons

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

TUESDAY (Sep 3rd)

CRICKET – TNT Sports 2 from 5.30am – 2nd Test, D5 Pakistan v Bangladesh

BOXING – Sky Sports+ from 7.30am – Tokyo Naoya Inoue v TJ Doheny

SPORTS – RTÉ 2, 9am-12.05pm, 4pm-6.25pm, 6.55pm-10pm; Channel 4, 8am-11.30pm Paralympic Games

CYCLING – ITV4, 10.15am-4.15pm – Stage 1 Tour of Britain

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 16 Vuelta a España

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm Saudi Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 3.30pm-5am US Open

WEDNESDAY (Sep 4th)

SPORTS – RTÉ 2, 9am-6.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Channel 4, 6.55am-11.35pm Paralympic Games

CYCLING – ITV4, 10.45am-3.15pm – Stage 2 Tour of Britain

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 17 Vuelta a España

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-11pm Saudi Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 3.30pm-5am US Open

THURSDAY (Sep 5th)

SPORTS – RTÉ 2, 8.30am-10.35am, 4pm-10pm; Channel 4, 8am-11.35pm Paralympic Games

CYCLING – ITV4, 10.45am-3.45pm – Stage 3 Tour of Britain

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm European Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 18 Vuelta a España

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm Saudi Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 5pm-4am US Open

ATHLETICS – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Three, 7pm-9pm – Zurich Diamond League

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 7.45pm Serbia v Spain

FRIDAY (Sep 6th)

NFL – Sky Sports Action – 1.20am Ravens @ Chiefs

SPORTS – RTÉ 2, 8.30am-11.35am, 12.30pm-6.30pm, 7pm-10pm; Channel 4, 8am-11.35pm Paralympic Games

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 3rd Test, D1 England v Sri Lanka

CYCLING – ITV4, 10.45am-3pm – Stage 4 Tour of Britain

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5.30pm European Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 19 Vuelta a España

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm Saudi Masters

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 5pm-2am US Open

BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7pm – London Sam Noakes v Gianluca Ceglia

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 7.45pm France v Italy

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports + – Super League – 8pm Castleford v Leigh, 8pm Leeds v Hull FC, 8pm Wigan v Hull KR

SATURDAY (Sep 7th)

MMA – Sky Sports Mix from 1am – Jonathan Haggerty v Superlek Kiatmoo9

NFL – Sky Sports Action – 1.15am Packers @ Eagles

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 5am-10am Tapei Open Semi-finals

SPORTS – RTÉ 2, 9am-12.35pm, 7.50pm-10.30pm; RTÉ 1, 4pm-5.45pm; Channel 4, 8am-11.35pm Paralympic Games

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D2 England v Sri Lanka

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 10.30am – Women’s 1st ODI Ireland v England

CYCLING – ITV4, 10.45am-3.15pm – Stage 5 Tour of Britain

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 20 Vuelta a España

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm European Masters

HORSE RACING – UTV, 1pm-4pm; Virgin Media One, 1.25pm-4pm Haydock Park

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+ – Super League – 3pm Warrington v St Helens

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm Saudi Masters

RUGBY – BBC 1 – Women’s International – 3.30pm England v France

RUGBY – Sky Sports Mix – Rugby Championship – 4pm South Africa v New Zealand

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 5pm-11pm US Open

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Nations League – 5pm Republic of Ireland v England

RUGBY LEAGUE – BBC 2 & Sky Sports+ – Super League – 5.30pm Salford RD v Catalans Dragons

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Wexford FC v Galway Utd

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Nations League – 7.45pm Germany v Hungary

RUGBY – Sky Sports Mix – Rugby Championship – 8pm Argentina v Australia

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Bordeaux Bègles v Stade Francais

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Sep 8th)