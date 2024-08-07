Indian wrestler disqualified from Olympics final for exceeding weight despite cutting hair off

India’s Olympic contingent are devastated after one of their marquee athletes, the female wrestler Vinesh Phogat, was disqualified hours before her gold medal match for exceeding the 50kg restriction by 100 grams despite even cutting off her hair in an attempt to fight for gold.

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to social media to express his “despair” over the highly unusual situation involving the athlete nicknamed the Lioness of India.

Phogat had been due to face Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States in Thursday evening’s final. The Indian had been within the designated weight before three fights on Wednesday but had to be tested again on Thursday morning in accordance with competition rules. Phogat had been running and skipping overnight in an attempt to lower her weight, but failed by only 100 grams.

Modi called Phogat a “champion among champions” and “India’s pride” in a social media message to the wrestler. He added: “Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”

Shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won India’s first individual Olympic gold in 2008, said he was “completely gutted”. “Sometimes you don’t need a gold medal to be a true champion to people,” he added.

India’s chief medical officer, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, explained: “Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with[opponents who aren’t as strong]. The process of weight cut involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercises and sauna till the morning weigh-in.

“Vinesh’s nutritionist had calculated this to be 1.5 kg. There sometimes is also a rebound weight gain following competition.”Vinesh had three bouts, and hence, small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post-participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved.”

However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50kg weight category, and hence, she was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used. However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50kg.”

As a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered IV fluids following disqualification to prevent dehydration. We are also getting blood tests performed at the local hospital to ensure that all is well. All of Vinesh’s parameters were normal throughout this process, and she feels perfectly well.”

Phogat had reduced Japanese journalists to tears by defeating the top seed Yui Susaki in the opening round of the competition on Wednesday. She already had a huge reputation in her own country; Phogat slept on the streets of New Delhi in protest at sexual allegations within her sport.

PT Usha, the president of the Indian Olympic Association, said: “I am shocked and disappointed at the disqualification of Vinesh.

“I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village and assured her of complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent.” - Guardian