Paris Olympics 2024, Day 2: Irish in action and best of the rest

Day 2: Sunday, July 28th

The Irish in action: No more than day one at the Olympics, day two is jam-packed with Irish representation, some big names making their first appearances too, among them rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy and, in swimming, Mona McSharry.

It all starts from 9.40am, with five of our crews in action, gold medal favourites O’Donovan and McCarthy due to take off at 11.20am in the lightweight double sculls.

But all the while, you’ll have to multitask – and multiscreen. Aidan Walsh steps in to the boxing ring at about 10.30, just before McSharry will be in the pool for the 100m breaststroke.

Then you have a breather, before the women’s rugby Sevens team set off on their Olympic campaign, Britain their first opponents, before they take on South Africa later in the day. This crew aren’t short of medal ambitions either, so we’ll see how they fare on this crucial opening day.

The Irish involvement in the Olympic regatta gets underway in Marseille with Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove taking part in the first three fleet races in the men’s skiff from 12.15pm.

There’s more boxing to keep an eye on later on, Grainne Walsh kicking off her 66kg campaign, and Jack Marley starting his – hopefully – fruitful 92kg voyage.

Worth a Watch: The United States’ men’s basketball team are driving for five, having won gold at the last four Olympics. And with the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in their squad, you’d have to think they have a half reasonable chance of achieving the feat. They open their campaign against Serbia on Sunday afternoon against a Serbia side that are no slouches either, their star man NBA player of the year Nikola Jokic.

Team United States and flagbearers Coco Gauff and Lebron James during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France on Friday. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Sunday, July 28th – Day two at a glance

Rowing

Fiona Murtagh, Aifric Keogh (Women’s coxless pair), 9.40am

Ross Corrigan, Nathan Timoney (Men’s coxless pair), 10am

Margaret Cremen, Aoife Casey (Women’s lightweight double sculls), 10.30am

Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy (Men’s lightweight double sculls), 11.20am

Emily Hegarty, Natalie, Long, Eimear Lambe, Imogen Magner (Women’s coxless four), 11.40am

Equestrian

Austin O’Connor, Sarah Ennis, Susie Berry (Three-day eventing, cross-country), from 10.42am

Boxing

Aidan Walsh (71kg, round of 32), v Makan Traore, 10.32am

Grainne Walsh (66Kg, round of 32), v Anna Luca Mamori, 4.22pm

Jack Marley (92kg, round of 16), v Mateusz Bereznicki, 7.16pm

Sailing

Robert Dickson/Seán Waddilove (Men’s skiff) Races 1-3 from 12.15pm

Swimming

Mona McSharry (Women’s 100m breaststroke), 10.39am

Semi-finals from 8.10pm

Women’s Rugby Sevens