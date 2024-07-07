Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse racing
One of the highlights of the summer flat racing season in the UK, the Newmarket July Festival begins on Thursday. The three-day meeting includes several high-profile races, including the Princess of Wales’ Stakes, July Stakes, Falmouth Stakes and July Cup. — Thursday-Saturday, UTV & Virgin Media
Soccer
The Republic of Ireland women’s team were unfortunate to be added to a four-team Euro 2025 qualifying group with three sides all ranked in the top six in the world. Four losses later, it’s been a steep learning curve, but one, hopefully, that will stand to the squad. For now, though, there’s no let-up — Game Five is against Euro 2022 champions England in Carrow Road, Norwich. — Friday, RTÉ & UTV
Gaelic football
There are two huge games in Croke Park at the weekend — namely the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals. However, the curtain-raiser to Saturday’s Armagh v Kerry game is also a significant clash — at least for two counties. Down and Laois meet in the Tailteann Cup final at headquarters. Now in its third season, the second-tier competition has been slowly gaining traction, and now looks to be viewed as a serious competition by the competing counties. — Saturday, RTÉ
MONDAY (July 8th)
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend’s highlights
TUESDAY (July 9th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5.10pm – Stage 10 Tour de France
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- RUGBY – RugbyPass – U20 World Cup – 1pm Ireland v Australia, 1pm Argentina v Fiji, 3.30pm France v Wales, 3.30pm Georgia v Italy, 6pm New Zealand v Spain, 6pm South Africa v England
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm – Women’s 2nd T20 England v New Zealand
- SOCCER – LOITV – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 7.45pm Víkingur Reykjavík v Shamrock Rovers
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 Semi-final – 8pm Spain v France
WEDNESDAY (July 10th)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America Semi-final – 1am Argentina v Canada
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 1st Test, D1 England v West Indies
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10am-4.45pm; ITV4, 10.15am-4.30pm; TG4, 11am-4.50pm – Stage 11 Tour de France
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 Semi-final – 8pm England v Netherlands
THURSDAY (July 11th)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America Semi-final – 1am Uruguay v Colombia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D2 England v West Indies
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, noon-5.05pm – Stage 12 Tour de France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-5pm – LPGA Evian Championship
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket
- SOCCER – S4C – Europa Conference League, 1st Qualifying Round – 6.30pm Caernarfon Town v Crusaders
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm – Women’s 3rd T20 England v New Zealand
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-0.30am Isco Championship
FRIDAY (July 12th)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D3 England v West Indies
- GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-5pm – LPGA Evian Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5.15pm – Stage 13 Tour de France
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket
- GAA – TG4 YouTube – All-Ireland Junior Football – 5pm New York v Warwickshire, 7pm London v USGAA
- RACING – TG4, 5.20pm-8.15pm Kilbeggan
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s Euro Qualifier – 8pm England v Republic of Ireland
- ATHLETICS – Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm – Monaco Diamond League
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm London Broncos v Castleford Tigers
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v St Helens
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-0.30am Isco Championship
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – International – 11.30pm US v Scotland
SATURDAY (July 13th)
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Internationals – 8.05am New Zealand v England, 10.45am Australia v Wales
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-3pm – LPGA Evian Championship
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D4 England v West Indies
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm; ITV4, noon-5pm; TG4, 11.55am-5.05pm – Stage 14 Tour de France
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 1.15pm-6.30pm, 7.30pm-9.10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon (including Women’s Singles Final)
- RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.15pm-5pm Newmarket
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-8pm Scottish Open
- GAA – RTÉ 2 – Tailteann Cup Final – 3pm Down v Laois
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 3pm Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v Hull KR, 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 4pm South Africa v Ireland
- GAA – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SFC Semi-final – 5.30pm Armagh v Kerry
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm – Women’s 4th T20 England v New Zealand
- DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm-11.30pm – Blackpool World Matchplay
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Cork City v Bohemians
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 8pm Argentina v France
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Isco Championship
SUNDAY (July 14th)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – 1am Copa America 3rd Place Final
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 2am – Las Vegas Janibek Alimkhanuly v Andrei Mikhailovich
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 3am – Denver Maycee Barber v Rose Namajunas
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-3pm – LPGA Evian Championship
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D5 England v West Indies
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10.30am-5.15pm; ITV4, 10.45am-5.15pm; TG4, 10.45am-5.30pm – Stage 15 Tour de France
- TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 1pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm – Wimbledon (including Men’s Singles Final)
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm – Blackpool World Matchplay
- GAA – TG4 YouTube – 1.30pm All-Ireland Junior Football Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-8pm Scottish Open
- GAA – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SFC Semi-final – 4pm Donegal v Galway
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV – 8pm Euro 2024 Final
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Isco Championship
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm Sunday Game
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – 1am Copa America Final