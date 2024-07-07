Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse racing

One of the highlights of the summer flat racing season in the UK, the Newmarket July Festival begins on Thursday. The three-day meeting includes several high-profile races, including the Princess of Wales’ Stakes, July Stakes, Falmouth Stakes and July Cup. — Thursday-Saturday, UTV & Virgin Media

Soccer

The Republic of Ireland women’s team were unfortunate to be added to a four-team Euro 2025 qualifying group with three sides all ranked in the top six in the world. Four losses later, it’s been a steep learning curve, but one, hopefully, that will stand to the squad. For now, though, there’s no let-up — Game Five is against Euro 2022 champions England in Carrow Road, Norwich. — Friday, RTÉ & UTV

Gaelic football

There are two huge games in Croke Park at the weekend — namely the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals. However, the curtain-raiser to Saturday’s Armagh v Kerry game is also a significant clash — at least for two counties. Down and Laois meet in the Tailteann Cup final at headquarters. Now in its third season, the second-tier competition has been slowly gaining traction, and now looks to be viewed as a serious competition by the competing counties. — Saturday, RTÉ

MONDAY (July 8th)

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 11am-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend’s highlights

TUESDAY (July 9th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5.10pm – Stage 10 Tour de France

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

RUGBY – RugbyPass – U20 World Cup – 1pm Ireland v Australia , 1pm Argentina v Fiji , 3.30pm France v Wales , 3.30pm Georgia v Italy , 6pm New Zealand v Spain , 6pm South Africa v England

, 1pm , 3.30pm , 3.30pm , 6pm , 6pm CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm – Women’s 2nd T20 England v New Zealand

SOCCER – LOITV – Champions League, 1st Qualifying Round – 7.45pm Víkingur Reykjavík v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 Semi-final – 8pm Spain v France

WEDNESDAY (July 10th)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America Semi-final – 1am Argentina v Canada

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – 1st Test, D1 England v West Indies

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10am-4.45pm; ITV4, 10.15am-4.30pm; TG4, 11am-4.50pm – Stage 11 Tour de France

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 Semi-final – 8pm England v Netherlands

THURSDAY (July 11th)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America Semi-final – 1am Uruguay v Colombia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D2 England v West Indies

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11am-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, noon-5.05pm – Stage 12 Tour de France

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-5pm – LPGA Evian Championship

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

SOCCER – S4C – Europa Conference League, 1st Qualifying Round – 6.30pm Caernarfon Town v Crusaders

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm – Women’s 3rd T20 England v New Zealand

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-0.30am Isco Championship

FRIDAY (July 12th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D3 England v West Indies

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-5pm – LPGA Evian Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-5pm; ITV4, 2pm-5pm; TG4, 1pm-5.15pm – Stage 13 Tour de France

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-9pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

GAA – TG4 YouTube – All-Ireland Junior Football – 5pm New York v Warwickshire , 7pm London v USGAA

, 7pm RACING – TG4, 5.20pm-8.15pm Kilbeggan

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Women’s Euro Qualifier – 8pm England v Republic of Ireland

ATHLETICS – Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm – Monaco Diamond League

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm London Broncos v Castleford Tigers

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v St Helens

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-0.30am Isco Championship

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – International – 11.30pm US v Scotland

SATURDAY (July 13th)

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Internationals – 8.05am New Zealand v England , 10.45am Australia v Wales

, 10.45am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-3pm – LPGA Evian Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D4 England v West Indies

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm; ITV4, noon-5pm; TG4, 11.55am-5.05pm – Stage 14 Tour de France

TENNIS – BBC 1/2, 1.15pm-6.30pm, 7.30pm-9.10pm; Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon (including Women’s Singles Final)

(including Women’s Singles Final) RACING – UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.15pm-5pm Newmarket

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-8pm Scottish Open

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Tailteann Cup Final – 3pm Down v Laois

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 3pm Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v Hull KR , 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

, 5.30pm RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 4pm South Africa v Ireland

GAA – RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 – All-Ireland SFC Semi-final – 5.30pm Armagh v Kerry

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30pm – Women’s 4th T20 England v New Zealand

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7.30pm-11.30pm – Blackpool World Matchplay

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 7.35pm Cork City v Bohemians

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – International – 8pm Argentina v France

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Isco Championship

SUNDAY (July 14th)