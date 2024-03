Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Joshua v Ngannou

Former unified world heavyweight title-holder Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening. The British fighter is trying to work his way back to the top of the boxing world after successive losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022. Ngannou produced a shock in his very first professional boxing bout last October - knocking down Tyson Fury in the third round. Fury recovered to take a controversial split decision. – Friday, Sky Box Office

Six Nations

If you were a sports fan in the 1990s and very early 2000s, you will remember Ireland travelling to London every two years hoping not to get hammered. Of course it didn’t happen every time, but the fear was always there. These days, Irish rugby supporters expect to win – even against England, in Twickenham, in the Six Nations. How times have changed. The only thing that hasn’t changed is how big a game this always is. – Saturday, RTÉ & UTV

NI League Cup

There are not many cups handed out in March, but there are just two sides left in the Northern Ireland League Cup, with the decider this weekend. Linfield, reigning League Cup champions, and, as ever, currently challenging for the Irish Premiership title, meet Portadown, who were relegated last season from the top-flight. – Sunday, Sky Sports

MONDAY (Mar 4th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.05pm-2.45pm – Stage 1 Tirreno-Adriatico

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.45pm-3.45pm – Stage 2 Paris-Nice

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Inter v Genoa

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – Airtricity League – 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Derry City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Sheffield Utd v Arsenal

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Osasuna v Alavés

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Mar 5th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am Clippers @ Bucks

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.05pm-2.45pm – Stage 2 Tirreno-Adriatico

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.45pm-3.45pm – Stage 3 Paris-Nice

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Blackburn v Millwall, Coventry v Rotherham, Hull v Birmingham, Leeds v Stoke, Sunderland v Leicester

SOCCER – Sky Sports Action – Championship – 7.45pm Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth

SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Ipswich v Bristol City

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Bayern Munich (0) v Lazio (1)

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Real Sociedad (0) v PSG (2)

WEDNESDAY (Mar 6th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Celtics @ Cavaliers ; 3am Suns @ Nuggets

; 3am CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.05pm-2.45pm – Stage 3 Tirreno-Adriatico

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.45pm-3.45pm – Stage 4 Paris-Nice

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Cardiff v Huddersfield, Middlesbrough v Norwich, Southampton v Preston NE, Watford v Swansea City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm QPR v West Brom

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Man City (3) v FC Copenhagen (1)

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League, Round of 16 – 8pm Real Madrid (1) v RB Leipzig (0)

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 6.30pm-6am BNP Paribas Open

THURSDAY (Feb 7th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 3.30am Kings @ Lakers

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 5th Test, D1 India v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-12.30pm Jonsson Workwear Open

CRICKET – Premier Sports 1 from 11.30am – 1st ODI Afghanistan v Ireland

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1pm – Practice Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.05pm-2.45pm – Stage 4 Tirreno-Adriatico

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.45pm-3.45pm – Stage 5 Paris-Nice

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League, Round of 16 – 5.45pm Sparta Prague v Liverpool

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League, Round of 16 – 5.45pm Roma v Brighton

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa Conference League, Round of 16 – 5.45pm Ajax v Aston Villa

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Europa League, Round of 16 – 5.45pm Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen ; 8pm Milan v Slavia Prague

; 8pm TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 6.30pm-6am BNP Paribas Open

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League, Round of 16 – 8pm Freiburg v West Ham

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League, Round of 16 – 8pm Benfica v Rangers

RUGBY – BBC Red Button – U20 Six Nations – 7.45pm Wales v France

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v Warrington

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm – Brighton Premier League

CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D1 New Zealand v Australia

FRIDAY (Mar 8th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Heat @ Mavericks ; 3am Celtics @ Nuggets

; 3am CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 3.30am – 5th Test, D2 India v England

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 6.05am Moana Pasifika v Melbourne Rebels ; 8.35am Waratahs v Highlanders

; 8.35am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-12.30pm Jonsson Workwear Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.05pm-2.45pm – Stage 5 Tirreno-Adriatico

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1.10pm – Practice & Qualifying Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.45pm-3.45pm – Stage 6 Paris-Nice

BOXING – Sky Box Office from 4pm Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 4pm-9.30pm French Open Quarter-finals

GOLF – Sky Sports, 6.30pm-10.30pm – LET Aramco Team Series

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 7pm-6am BNP Paribas Open

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 – U20 Six Nations – 7.15pm England v Ireland

RUGBY – Virgin Media More – U20 Six Nations – 7.15pm Italy v Scotland

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 7.45pm Napoli v Torino

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Barcelona v Mallorca

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Nice v Montpellier

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Castleford v Huddersfield

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Leigh v Leeds

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Salford RD

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D2 New Zealand v Australia

SATURDAY (Mar 9th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Timberwolves @ Cavaliers

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 1.05am Fijian Drua v Crusaders ; 3.35am Brumbies v W Force ; 6.05am Hurricanes v Blues ; 8.35am Reds v Chiefs

; 3.35am ; 6.05am ; 8.35am CRICKET – TNT Sports 3 from 3.30am – 5th Test, D3 India v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-1pm Jonsson Workwear Open

CRICKET – Premier Sports 2 from 11.30am – 2nd ODI Afghanistan v Ireland

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.25pm-2.15pm – Stage 7 Paris-Nice

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Man Utd v Everton

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Cardiff v Ipswich

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitation al

al SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Valencia v Getafe ; 3.15pm Cádiz v Atlético Madrid

; 3.15pm RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-4pm – Stage 6 Tirreno-Adriatico

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Bologna v Inter ; 7.45pm Genoa v Monza

; 7.45pm RUGBY – UTV & Virgin Media One – Six Nations – 2.15pm Italy v Scotland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Crystal Palace v Luton

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Six Nations – 4.45pm England v Ireland

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 3pm London Broncos v Wiga ; 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

; 5.30pm BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 4pm-9.30pm French Open Semi-finals

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 4pm Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Arsenal v Brentford

SOCCER – Sky Sports Arena – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Granada v Real Sociedad ; 8pm Girona v Osasuna

; 8pm TRIATHLON – Eurosport 1, 6pm-2.30am – Miami PTO Tour

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 6.30pm-10.30pm – LET Aramco Team Series

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 7pm-6am BNP Paribas Open

GAA – RTÉ 2 – Hurling League – 7.35pm Limerick v Tipperary

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Brest

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 9pm Bulls @ Clippers

CRICKET – TNT Sports 4 from 9.30pm – 2nd Test, D3 New Zealand v Australia

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Mar 10th)