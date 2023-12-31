Cowboys survive Lions’ late two-point conversion attempts to hold out for win

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes under pressure from John Cominsky of the Detroit Lions during the NFL game at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photograph: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys survived three attempts at a late two-point conversion as they held on to beat the Detroit Lions 20-19 on Saturday night.

The NFC North champion Lions had moved within a point of the Cowboys when Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St Brown for a touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining.

Opting for a two-point conversion, the Lions had a successful attempt ruled out for illegal touching before a Cowboys interception was wiped out for offside.

Goff’s final pass attempt was incomplete, lifting the Cowboys to 11-5 as they kept up the pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles in the fight for the NFC East title.

READ MORE

A Goff interception had given Brandon Aubrey the chance to kick the Cowboys seven points ahead in the final two minutes, the rookie stretching his record to 35 successful field goals to start his career.

Dak Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys, including a 92-yard effort to CeeDee Lamb in the first quarter.