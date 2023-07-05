England should take chance to move on but fire of Ashes outrage still burns

Right, deep breath. It feels strange casting thoughts towards a crunch Ashes Test that gets under way on Thursday when the skip fire that resulted from the last one – sparked by the stumping of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey – is still raging.

This swift return to on-field action may well be a good thing. Over the past three days there has been so much said, written and tweeted about Bairstow’s dismissal on the final day at Lord’s; an outpouring of cultural differences, grudges, prime ministers and false equivalences that have gone well beyond the wicket itself. Fresh cricket to watch and digest should move things on, mercifully.

The quick turnaround may also work well for England, allowing indignation to fuel their cricket – however misplaced or otherwise – before it mellows. Brendon McCullum spoke of his players being “galvanised” and though this raises the question of why a jolt was needed – their basics have been awry thus far, summed up by the extras column – the backs-to-the-wall scenario of 2-0 down with three to play should sharpen minds.

There is also a slight sense of trepidation about a hasty resumption forced by the overall squeeze on the international schedule, however, and not just for cricket writers hoping this Ashes series remains live for as long as possible.

Headingley and its West Stand – previously the Western Terrace – were always going to make life uncomfortable for Australia, regardless of events last week. The same goes in both countries, of course, with Yabba, the notorious heckler of the early 20th century, immortalised in a statue at the Sydney Cricket Ground. But with Bairstow one of their own in these parts, and passions running high, there are concerns things could move from the pantomime end of the spectrum towards something less savoury.

Yorkshire could certainly do without any trouble, given the club – like English cricket as a whole – is trying to rebuild its reputation as a welcoming, inclusive place. To that end, security has been beefed up. But then perhaps such thoughts are doing a disservice to the cricket-loving Headingley faithful. One expects they will primarily be looking to give Bairstow, Joe Root and Harry Brook their fullest support over the next five days, as well as the England team as a whole. Here’s hoping this is the case.

And where better to kick-start an English fightback than a ground that has delivered past feats of derring-do, Botham, Stokes et al? Pat Cummins, who remains smilingly unrepentant about Carey’s removal of Bairstow at Lord’s, needed little reminding of his previous outing here, when Stokes lashed his long-hop to the rope to complete a famous heist. “I’ve seen it about 1,000 times in the last four years,” Cummins joked before training, still sporting that black eye from a misfield last week.

Australia will replace the injured Nathan Lyon with Todd Murphy for the third Test at Headingley. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

England could do without needing a miracle this time around, it must be said. A collective performance that sets them up for the rest of the series is the order of the day; one which reaffirms their approach under Stokes and McCullum.

That said, there is a departure from past strategy here. Ollie Pope’s shoulder injury has forced Brook into an unfamiliar role at No 3 – the 24-year-old immediately calling for a new ball to face when he was informed of this in the nets – and England will play five frontline bowlers. Bairstow moves to No 5, where he starred last summer (albeit without the gloves).

The reshuffle is a necessity, Stokes is unsure whether, after 12 overs off the reel at Lord’s, he can bowl much this week and Jimmy Anderson is in need of a breather. Moeen Ali’s return as the spinner was a given on this ground, even if his move to No 7 was not, while Chris Woakes offers extra security at No 8, even if his record against Australia is suboptimal.

Then there is Mark Wood, back from niggles and set to inject extra pace into England’s attack on a pitch which has live grass but, crucially, is said to be hard and bouncy. Expect another bumper barrage to follow.

Josh Tongue being stood down after troubling Australia the most at Lord’s reflects uncertainty over his ability to play back-to-back Tests. That Stuart Broad remains owes much to his experience in this regard, as well as the fight shown on that final day. Like that old Yorkshire favourite Brian Close, Broad was left with bruises all over his upper-body. “He’s a proper champion, a proper warrior and just loves the Ashes,” said Stokes, hoping this rubs off on a few others this week.

Australia, meanwhile, have to make one change, with Todd Murphy replacing Nathan Lyon as the spinner. This feels a huge ask of the bespectacled 22-year-old, highly rated though he is, having only bowled outside of Australia in India and then, on surfaces that ragged square. Elsewhere there is another late call on whether Scott Boland returns, with Cummins admitting Josh Hazlewood, physically fragile of late, could swap out.

This is also Steve Smith’s 100th Test – a fine achievement for a fine cricketer who still finds himself the target of boos from English crowds. “Welcome to my life,” Smith jokingly told his team-mates at Lord’s when the ground turned on them all.

Given events of the past few days, they likely will be living in his shoes a little longer. But with any luck this will be kept in check and the cricket reclaims the headlines. – Guardian