‘I just have to trust myself, my own abilities’: Mark English bids for European 800m gold

Sometimes there is no predicting the rough and rowdy ways of a championship 800 metres. Fast or slow, bunched or stretched, the burning desire of all eight finalists to stay in the medal hunt for as long as seemingly possible can create any number of eventualities.

Which is why things can, and often will, get physical, the victory not always going to the runner who comes into the race with the swiftest time, but who can best handle whatever the race throws at them.

What is certain is that at age 33, having smashed the 48-year-old European Championships record in his semi-final, Mark English goes into Thursday night’s medal showdown in Birmingham (9.28pm) thinking about nothing else only gold. With five medals from his previous five European finals, indoors and outdoors, it’s the only colour the Donegal athlete is missing.

He’s also run the fastest 800m time in Europe this season, and by his own admission, is better prepared than he’s ever been to best impose himself over the two laps. No matter what way they’re run. Not necessarily his race to lose, but he does have all the artillery required to win.

“I’m confident no matter how it goes,” English said after his semi-final victory on Wednesday, where his 1:43.49 took nearly half a second off the championship record which had stood to Olaf Beyer from East Germany since 1978.

“I just have to trust myself, my own abilities. And I’ve practised a couple of things in training, so I know what I’m capable of. I had a lot left in the last 100m, so that always bodes well.

“My self-belief has always been there. I’ve just worked on a few things over the last year to get myself physiologically in the condition to be able to do what I did today. I think that’s the main difference, as well as building up experience race-wise. But I think physiologically I’m just in a better place this year.”

He will also run through the different race scenarios with his coach Justin Rinaldi, the former Australian 800m runner, who is in Birmingham. He’s a particularly astute tactician when it comes to identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition.

Mark English competing for Ireland in the men's 800m semi-finals at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham on Wednesday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

English did get a gentle reminder of the need to adapt in his semi-final, when coming around the final bend Britain’s Ben Pattison passed on his outside, with English dropping to fourth. Only the top three were certain of making the final, and utterly unfazed, English simply held his ground entering the homestretch, before powering down to middle to take the victory.

“It was just about not panicking, I knew something would open up, and I’d get out. It’s not like I’m racing Community Games here, it’s Europeans, they’re all good. So it’ll be a tight competition, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Pattison also looked impressive when taking second, in 1:43.72, the 24-year-old having won World Championship bronze three years ago. British team-mate Max Burgin, also 24, won the first semi-final 1:44.80, with his finishing speed his greatest asset.

“Running a championship record, in the semi-final, that’s amazing,” said Burgin when asked about English’s effort. “From a selfish point of view, I hope it took it out of them a little bit, but it just goes to show it will be a tasty final.”

Burgin’s confidence is also high having made the Olympic and World Championship final in the last two years. The first semi-final did take out defending European champion Gabriel Tual from France, who finished sixth in 1:45.88. But Mohamed Attaoui from Spain, who won silver two years ago, always finishes fast. As can the other Spaniard David Barroso.

“It’s just about building up patterns in your head and trying to execute them,” said English. “I don’t know how it will go. I’ll have to have a look and see what people like to do, but I don’t want to give away any more than that. I think it’s just about going out there and giving it my best shot. I just want to show people what kind of work I put in.”

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Sophie Becker is also back on the track on Thursday, having earned her spot in the semi-finals of the 400m (12.45pm). After a troubled start to the season, Becker’s come into form at the right time, clocking 52.28 seconds to finish third in her heat, progressing as the 13th and final qualifier.

Normally, only the top 12 times progress, but after Sharlene Mawdsley’s withdrawal, one of the top-12 ranked athletes who originally received a bye into semi-finals, that cleared up the extra spot from the qualifying heats, which Becker just about managed to secure.

“You have to just be grateful to make it to the line,” she said. “Although the races haven’t gone to plan, I am here and I am healthy as I can be.”