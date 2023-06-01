England in commanding position as Ireland toil on day one at Lord’s

First innings

Ireland 172 all out England 152-1 (25 overs)

The dreaded mismatch that this Test at Lord’s threatened to be took shape in brutal fashion on day one of the contest between England and Ireland at St John’s Wood. Asked to bat first under cloudy skies, likely to be the first conditions for batting all week, Ireland could only muster 172 all out as England raced to 152-1 at the close in response, trailing by just 20.

A day of frustration for Ireland was characterised by batters getting themselves out, as opposed to England offering a series unplayable deliveries. Regardless, Stuart Broad deserves credit for how he used conditions to earn his 21st five-wicket haul in Tests. Using the famous Lord’s slope to his advantage, his exaggerated movement back in asked questions, albeit plenty that should have been answered satisfactorily by the Irish batters.

PJ Moor, the Ireland opener, had some initial success moving across his off stump. A fine ploy if you make contact to straight ones, as he did when flicking Matthew Potts for his first boundary of the day, but one equally fraught with risk if your pad gets in the way, as he did for Broad’s first wicket.

Andrew Balbirnie followed shortly after, nicking a delivery outside off, while Harry Tector survived just two deliveries. He made solid contact on a shot through the leg side after advancing, looking to force Broad into changing his length, only to perfectly pick out the slightly unorthodox catcher Ben Stokes had positioned on the leg side.

Paul Stirling was given out first ball to a beauty that nipped back on to his pad, only for the LBW decision to be correctly overturned on review. His partnership of 45 with James McCollum was a revival of sorts, Stirling’s trademark ability to punch through the offside bringing up a series of welcome boundaries.

Stokes responded by engaging in a battle of wills, knowing Stirling would favour attacking the left-arm spin of Jack Leach. Yet doing so with three team-mates already back in the pavilion was another prospect altogether. The move nearly paid off immediately, Stirling sweeping Leach’s first delivery just inches over the fielder’s head.

Leach would have the last laugh, one sweep too many leading to a glove that was safely pouched by wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow. He wouldn’t be the only Irish batter to depart sweeping. Lorcan Tucker was caught in two minds as to whether to use his feet or go to his favoured stroke, in the end failing doing both and failing to make contact. The LBW decision was upheld on review.

In between the two dismissals, opener McCollum’s 108-ball vigil, bringing with it 36 runs, the highlight a gorgeous drive on the up through the covers, ended when he two saw an edge snaffled off Broad.

Curtis Campher looked solid for his 33, surviving a short ball barrage from English debutant Josh Tongue and also finding the rope nicely through the covers. With wickets falling around him, he failed to connect with a swipe through the leg side, handing Leach a third scalp. Three wickets for the spinner on a non-turning, day one track should lead to questions.

Andy McBrine was one of the few Irish batters to say he got a genuinely excellent delivery, Matthew Potts getting one to move away and take the edge. Mark Adair was Broad’s fifth victim, looking to drive down the wrong line and on the up as the ball nipped back on to his stumps.

Debutant Fionn Hand was the last to go, an inside edge off Potts taken well by Bairstow to end Ireland’s innings with just 56 overs and 172 runs on the board.

With plenty of the evening session remaining, English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made hay in response. Crawley climbed into an early drive off Adair, while Duckett took a few deliveries to react to Hume’s lack of pace, before ultimately racing into gear with four early boundaries.

The onslaught continued. Crawley brought up his 50 off just 39 balls, Duckett slightly more sedate off 53 deliveries as both batters passed the milestone in just the 16th over. All three Irish seam bowlers struggled for consistency, Adair costing 50 runs off his initial five overs, Hand 17 in just his first two in Test matches.

Yet the blistering start was stalled slightly. Hand finally earned a breakthrough when holding on to a sharp return chance from Crawley. The run rate then slowed but Ireland’s threat did not increase with it. A meander of sorts to the close saw England finish just 20 runs behind with nine wickets remaining.

With an older ball and sunny skies expected tomorrow, a toothless Irish attack looks set for a long day two in the field.