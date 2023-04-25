Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher centuries help Ireland to record Test score in Sri Lanka

Ireland's Curtis Campher celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the second Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Photograph: Ishara S Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images

Day 2: Ireland 492 (C Campher 111, P Stirling 103, A Balbirnie 95, L Tucker 80, A McBrine 35; P Jayasuriya 5-174, A Fernando 2-78, V Fernando 2-92) lead Sri Lanka 81-0 (N Madushka 41no, D Karunaratne 39no) by 411 runs.

Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher joined Ireland’s growing list of Test centurions as the tourists posted their new record total of 492 on day two against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The tourists raced past their previous best score of 339, scored in their maiden Test outing against Pakistan in Malahide five years ago, as Stirling made 103 and Campher produced a knock of 111.

In doing so they became the third and fourth Ireland players to reach the three-figure milestone, following Kevin O’Brien and Lorcan Tucker, but a late tumble of wickets prevented even more scoreboard pressure.

Sri Lanka picked up the last four for 22 to cut Ireland short of the 500 mark, before responding with an unbroken opening stand of 81.

The day began with the early loss of Tucker, adding just two to his overnight score of 78 before being castled by one that nipped in sharply from Vishwa Fernando. That brought Stirling back to the crease, fit to continue after retiring hurt on day one with 74 to his name, and he came together with Campher to put on 64 for the sixth wicket.

Stirling got back into the groove with a couple of hard-hit boundaries but endured some awkward moments against the short ball as he struggled through the 90s. He broke the shackles in style, though, reaching his hundred with a triumphant six off Asitha Fernando to complete a full house of tons in all three international formats.

Asitha got him shortly after with another bumper, hooked to fine leg, but Campher pressed on either side of lunch with Andy McBrine in support. He was particularly productive off Prabath Jayasuriya, refusing to be penned in by the left-arm spinner.

Campher’s superb effort reached its peak when he slammed Asitha into the leg side to reach his hundred in 209 deliveries. From that point, Sri Lanka came back strong. First McBrine steered Vishwa to gully for 35, then Campher’s five-hour stay came to an end with a fine slip catch off the bowling of Jayasuriya.

He completed his five-for with the scalps of Graham Hume and debutant Matthew Humphreys, conceding 174 in more than 58 overs along the way.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (39 not out) and Nishan Madushka (41 not out) enjoyed a profitable 18 overs in reply before bad light and rain intervened.