Ireland under-21s ride their luck to down Kazakhstan in Cork

Euro qualifiers: Republic of Ireland 4 (Murphy 21, Mullins 29, Turganov 48 og, Lonergan 86 pen Kazakhstan 3 (Litosh 1, Karimov 38, Askarov 52)

Tommy Lonergan’s late winner kept alive Ireland’s hopes of reaching the Under-21 European Championship finals after a thrilling encounter with Kazakhstan at Turners Cross.

Jim Crawford’s side rode their luck to make it back-to-back victories in four days after Friday’s win in Slovakia. Ireland moved a point ahead of Slovakia with Tuesday’s win, although with one game extra played.

Runaway group leaders England play Slovakia on Friday before Ireland host England on October 6th while Slovakia travel to Andorra, leaving the qualification play-off spot behind Lee Carsley’s side up for grabs.

Ireland lived on their nerves as Kazakhstan opened the scoring after just 12 seconds before having a second goal harshly ruled out for offside. Yan Trufanov flicked on a long punt to Artyom Litosh, who turned between two defenders before firing into the roof of the net.

Ireland responded calmly to that early shock, with Cathal McCarthy seeing a powerful shot saved before Lonergan was denied on the rebound.

But Kazakhstan thought they had doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Litosh found Trufanov, whose shot beat Noah Jaunty, only for the flag to go up. It was a let-off for the hosts and Ireland took full advantage, levelling a minute later when Alex Murphy volleyed home at the near post from Jamie Mullins’ corner.

Mullins, celebrating his 22nd birthday, then put Ireland ahead in the 29th minute, following up after Lonergan was denied by goalkeeper Sherhan Kalmurza.

But the Kazakhs levelled again in the 38th minute when Litosh picked out Ramazan Karimov, who fired into the bottom corner, while Miras Otamay also struck the far post before half-time.

Yet Ireland restored their lead three minutes after the restart when Sam Curtis met another Mullins corner, his header deflecting in off Ali Turganov. The advantage lasted only briefly, as the visitors punished poor defending from a long throw, with captain Sultan Askarov finishing well.

Mullins hit the crossbar with a header from Adam Brennan’s cross before Romeo Akachukwu was introduced with 20 minutes remaining and supercharged the Irish attack.

The home side pressed for the winner, with Kalmurza denying Kone-Doherty and Lonergan frustrated from close range before Crawford also threw on Michael Noonan and Leon Ayide as a last roll of the dice.

The decisive moment came in the 86th minute when Kalmurza fouled Lonergan just inside the box. The 22-year-old then showed real composure, chipping the ball down the middle as Kalmurza dived.

Litosh was sent off in the final minute, completing a dramatic night that kept Crawford’s side firmly in the qualification hunt.

REP OF IRELAND: N Jauny; S Curtis (D Lipsiuc, 70), C McCarthy, S Grehan (L Ayinde, 81), A Murphy; R Finneran (M Noonan, 81), J Devaney; T Kone-Doherty, J Mullins, A Brennan (R Akachukwu, 70); T Lonergan (D Okagbue, 87).

KAZAKHSTAN: S Kalmurza; S Malikaidar, S Askarov, A Turganov, R Karimov; Z Mukhametkhanov (S Zhumabekov, 77), A Nurymbet; Y Trufanov (M Birkurmanov, 77), M Omatay (M Abish, 66), S Popov (M Toktybay, 66); A Litosh.

Referee: L Thomas (LUX).