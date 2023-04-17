Angling notes: world championships kick off in Castleblayney

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) is proud to host the world feeder championships for clubs on Lough Muckno in Co Monaghan under the auspices of the Confédération Internationale de la Peche-Ed (CIPS-Ed).

The town of Castleblayney will come alive as 28 teams representing 17 nations and entourages arrive today for week-long festivities which will provide a welcome boost to the local economy and angling tourism.

Set in 900 acres of scenic parkland, the venue is truly a world-class facility. The area is renowned for its fishing festivals and warm hospitality, and the lake has been developed to offer parking at pegs across several locations.

Recent investment has seen further enhancement from Monaghan County Council under the Outdoor Recreation Scheme, supported by Lough Muckno Festivals’ Committee.

The competition will be staged along various sections of the lake including Black & White Islands and Concra Wood. In this regard, NCFFI express sincere gratitude to Coillte and Concra Wood Golf Club for use of their shoreline facilities.

Teams will practice from today until Friday ahead of the Parade of Nations on Thursday where the chair of Carrickmacross-Castleblayney Municipal District will receive flags from teams after which the championships will be declared open by FIPS-Ed representatives.

The competition will be played out on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm, finishing with a closing ceremony at the Íontas Arts, Theatre & Community Centre. An evening gala dinner will be held at the local Glencarn Hotel.

Angling enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch top anglers in action including England’s Steve Ringer, Hungary’s Tamas Walter and current world club champions, JWP Waterservice from the Netherlands.

Ireland’s two qualifying clubs and teams are: Cavan-Monaghan Lakelands Feeder Club (James O’Doherty, Steven Whyte, Michael Buchwalder, Rimantas Kondrackas, Darren Fairhurst, Robertas Ziliatis, Brenton Sweeney, Paul Leese and Adrian Van Der Heever) and Lurgan Coarse Angling Club (Johnny McKinley, Philip Jackson, Jim McAllister, David Herron, Kevin Maguire, Johnny Keith, Geoffrey McKinley, Philip Hartin and Steve Wright).

Aidan Campbell, chair of Carrickmacross-Castleblayney Municipal District, said: “We would encourage the local community to come out to welcome the anglers at the Parade of Nations, a colourful affair as they make their way along main street to the Íontas Arts Centre at 6pm.

Jack Tisdall, NCFFI chair and event organiser, added: “This is the ultimate competition for club teams fishing the feeder discipline as we showcase worldwide to whom the Irish angling scene appeals. Please come along to give them your support as they go for gold.”

Note: The NCFFI looks to members for help in stewarding the event with 100 volunteers required. If you are available on Saturday and Sunday, please visit ncffi.ie to register.

Magnificent trout

Jorg Kulmhann from Germany caught and released a magnificent trout of 73cms on a trolled roach on Lough Mask last week. The fish weighed an estimated 12lb.

The Ulster Lakes competition will be held on Lough Melvin on Saturday, 29th April. Entry fees are €70 non-boating and €50 boating. Fees includes a meal in local restaurant. To enter, please contact Eamon Ross on 086-661 9834.