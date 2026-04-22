Martin Keoghan says Kilkenny’s confidence is not low despite humbling Galway defeat

Martin Keoghan insists confidence is not low within the Kilkenny dressingroom, despite Sunday’s 15-point defeat to Galway in Salthill.

The 3-25 to 1-16 loss was Kilkenny’s biggest Leinster senior hurling championship reversal since 1990.

The result represents a humbling and worrying start to the provincial campaign for Derek Lyng’s Cats, who now face a massive second round clash when Wexford come to Nowlan Park on Saturday.

Given Kilkenny’s lacklustre league campaign, it seems they are a team struggling for form and confidence right now – but Keoghan says there is a strong belief among the players that they can turn things around.

“We knew the Galway test was going to be massive up in Salthill but there are still four games to go. There’s no reason why we can’t win the four,” he says.

“It’s a huge test this Saturday against Wexford but I don’t think confidence is low, definitely not. There’s full focus on getting over Wexford and then anything can happen after that.

“There’s still a lot to be positive about. Things didn’t go our way in Galway but we can definitely turn it around, starting with Wexford.”

Still, there is no dressing up the performance at Pearse Stadium last Saturday. Having lost to the same opposition at the same venue by 18 points in the league, Kilkenny were expected to deliver a stinging response last weekend. But it never materialised.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng dejected. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

“I think Galway were a bit sharper than us maybe. It felt like a lot of what they tried came off, they were very slick with their hurling, whereas maybe we weren’t so slick in that what we tried didn’t come off as much as it did for them,” adds Keoghan.

“Dealing with the spare man, we had a lot of difficulty with that [too]. They were able to kind of move us where they wanted to move us and they worked the space very well against the 14 men.

“We didn’t have the intention to go up there and put in the performance we did, but that’s the way it happened. I suppose we’ll have to put it behind us and we can’t dwell on it too long.

“You’re probably happy to have a match coming so quickly, it’s great that you can put it behind you and you can focus 100 per cent on this weekend, which is what we need to do.

“Galway happened and we have to accept that it did. We’re not happy with that but we can’t dwell on it.”

And that appears to be the mantra emanating from the Kilkenny dressingroom this week – the Cats will not spend the next few days feeling sorry for themselves.

“You have to leave it where it was as much as you can and not dwell on it too much because this Wexford game is nearly a season-defining one for us,” adds Keoghan.

Kilkenny hurlers Adrian Mullen and Martin Keoghan at the launch of the 25th annual Circet All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge in Michael Lyng Motors, Kilkenny. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“We’re at home against our rivals Wexford, our Leinster championship is on the line so it’s a huge game for us.

“It’s 100 per cent focus on Wexford and it’s a test we’re really looking forward to and looking to show what we can really do and hitting the heights that we know we can.”

Keoghan has been part of the Kilkenny panel since 2018 and the Tullaroan player chipped in with a point from play last weekend in Salthill.

“You feel a responsibility but that’s part and parcel of being on the team and wearing the Kilkenny jersey.

“Everyone is a leader but the fact that you’re there a bit longer, you do want to lead by example and kind of show the younger lads the ropes. If it’s a word in the ear or an arm around the shoulder, you’re willing to do that too.”

On the back of last week’s defeat, Saturday’s clash with Wexford already has the feel of a must-win contest for Kilkenny. The sides have produced some epic championship clashes in recent seasons but Keoghan hopes home advantage can help the Cats this weekend.

“Nowlan Park means a lot to us. You’ll have Kilkenny supporters there shouting you on, it’s up to us to give them something to shout about. Wexford coming to town, the rivalry there, they always bring a huge test.

“The performance levels they bring against Kilkenny are always top-notch so we know that we’re going to have to be at 100 per cent to beat Wexford. Being back in Nowlan Park with the opportunity to give the supporters something to cheer about is something that means a lot to us. It’s definitely a big one for us.”

Keoghan was speaking at the launch of the 25th annual Circet All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge. The event takes place in Killarney Golf and Fishing Club on October 15th and 16th.