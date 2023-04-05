Tiger Woods’s 25th Masters appearance makes us feel old

Tiger Woods on the fourth tee during a practice round for the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

We don’t want to make you feel old, but here’s a startling stat: Tiger Woods is about to embark on his 25th Masters outing. But while he would have carried the favourite’s tag in to most of his appearances at the Augusta National down the years, this time he arrives with a world ranking of 1,001, having not played competitively since February.

Philip Reid was in Augusta yesterday to hear Woods talk about his current physical condition, two years on from that car crash that left him requiring spinal fusion surgery and major reconstructive work on his leg.

“The days when his mere presence instilled fear and even awe among every player in the field have gone,” writes Philip, “his best golfing days are behind him.” It’s not that he’s lost his ability to produce magic out on a golf course, it’s his lack of mobility that makes the chances of him winning a sixth Masters “remote”.

Leinster’s prospects of winning a fifth European Cup are considerably less remote, such has been their form this season, but while purring over the quality of their squad, Gordon D’Arcy is worried about the widening gap between them and the other provinces. “The national developmental pathway needs to evolve to be in rude health across all four provinces – not just one,” he writes.

Johnny Watterson, meanwhile, hears from one of the Leicester men who will attempt to produce an upset in Friday’s quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium, former Leinster outhalf Jimmy Gopperth.

“Few come more heavily seasoned,” says Johnny of the Kiwi who will be 40 in June. “When he left Leinster in 2015 at 32-years-old, most players would have been thinking of the last dance.” But here he is, still dancing.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran looks at the potential impact of the new championship structure, which begins this weekend, one that has produced a fixture schedule “which allows as much space for recovery and strategy as speed dating”.

To try to combat the demands on players this year, most counties used a slew of players in the league, 37, for example, appearing for the Limerick hurlers over just six games. Paul Keane crunches those numbers, detailing how many players were given run-outs by division one teams this year.

And in soccer, Gavin Cummiskey hears from Amber Barrett ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s two friendlies against the United States. The Donegal woman talks about her efforts to ensure she makes it in to Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad having struggled for game-time with her German club Turbine Potsdam since suffering a shoulder injury last December.

Telly watch: Sky’s build-up to the Masters continues apace, they have more previews and interviews today (2pm – 10.30), while the pick of the soccer tonight is the Copa Del Rey semi-final meeting of old buddies Barcelona and Real Madrid (BT Sport 1, kick-off 8.0), Barca leading 1-0 from the first leg.