‘I don’t know how many more I have in me’: Tiger Woods has another tilt at the Masters

Most of the iconic features around these fiercely undulating hills in this corner of Georgia are inanimate. The bridges, named after Nelson, Hogan and Sarazen. The Arnold Palmer plaque on the water fountain by the 16th tee. Another honouring Jack Nicklaus. The azaleas and the dogwoods adorning Amen Corner.

Then there’s Tiger Woods. One day, perhaps, his name will be engraved on to a plaque or a new bridge will be created in his honour; but for now Woods – miraculously – is a player who keeps on giving and his 25th appearance in the Masters – a tournament he has won five times, most recently in 2019 – is set to provide yet further lustre to his legend. A living, breathing man as iconic as the other pieces of history.

Yet, the days when his mere presence instilled fear and even awe among every player in the field have gone. Even listening to the great one talk of his own limitations is enough to know that his best golfing days are behind him, especially as he works a very limited playing schedule based around the four Majors into his to-do list following on from his car crash in 2021.

“Mobility, it’s not where I would like it. I’ve said to you guys before, I’m very lucky to have this leg; it’s mine. Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that’s my future, and that’s okay,” said Woods.

The chances of a sixth title for Woods are remote, not so much for his ability to move and shape the ball from tee to green and what goes on with the short stick in hand but rather the mobility of getting from starting point to finishing point.

As Rory McIlroy observed after playing a practice round with Woods, “If he didn’t have to walk up these hills and have all of that, I’d say he’d be one of the favourites. I mean, he’s got all of the shots. It’s just that physical limitation of walking 72 holes, especially on a golf course as hilly as this. But again, as we all know, we never count Tiger out, and he can do incredible things... it’s just the toll it takes on his body to compete over 72 holes.”

Woods, more than anyone, is aware of the physical limitations on a body which has undergone spinal fusion surgery and, following the car crash, major reconstructive surgery to his leg.

How much hardware was in his leg, he was asked. “There’s a lot,” replied Woods.

The Champions Tour – and its allowance of using electric buggies – beckons in its own good time but, for now, Woods, at 47 years of age, has identified only the Majors as tournaments to be played in. Whether he can compete, or contend, is another question entirely.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy walk down the 11th fairway at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday. Photograph: Doug Mills/New York Times

Woods, the player who spent more time than anyone atop the world rankings, is currently ranked 1,001st. He hasn’t played competitively since the Genesis Invitational (which he hosted and where he made the cut) back in February.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” admitted Woods. “So it’s just [great] to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories.”

Woods has put his body through the mill to continue playing the game which made him great. Why? “Stubbornness. You guys have seen me. I’m a little on the stubborn side. I believe in hard work, and I believe in getting out there and getting out of it what you put into it. I’ve worked very hard throughout my career and in my craft; I’ve always loved it.

“I’ve certainly had my share of adversity physically and had multiple surgeries and I’ve had to come back and work through that. You know, those were tough. They were never easy. But it’s just the overall desire to win has always been there, and I’ve always worked at it and believed in what I could do.

“I’ve been stubborn and driven to come back and play at a high level. I think that has shown throughout my career and one of the reasons why I was able to [make] how many cuts I’ve been able to make in a row and how many tournaments I’ve been able to win over the course of my career, and that’s just hanging in there and fighting on each and every shot. It means something. Each and every shot means something.”

Listening to Woods, you hear the old fire. Looking at him walking the pristine but undulating fairways, his every gait laboured, you wonder, for how long? At least, for now, he’s here, adding to the legend. Surely, in time, that plaque on the drinking fountain will come. All in its own good time.