Glen lodge an official objection; Newcastle put one foot into League Cup final

Glen have lodged an official objection to the outcome of last Sunday’s All-Ireland club senior football final against Kilmacud Crokes – a move that now creates the very real possibility of a replay. The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee are expected to meet on Wednesday, with Crokes getting three days to lodge a counter objection to any decision.

In his column this morning. Gordon D’Arcy asks is Joey Carbery tough enough to again display his mercurial talent? “Andy Farrell’s message to Carbery is that you need to be better to reclaim your place in the Irish squad,” he writes. “I believe that the Ireland head coach has the best of intentions. He’s asking Carbery to prove him wrong ...” Leo Cullen is to remain as head coach at Leinster for another two years. Gerry Thornley explains, the decision ensures “a degree of continuity and a calming, steady hand on the tiller given Stuart Lancaster is moving on to become head coach at Racing 92 and the likelihood that this will be Johnny Sexton’s last season with the province.”

Brazilian midfielder Joelinton fired a second-half winner to earn Newcastle United a 1-0 win at Southampton in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday, with the hosts aggrieved they were denied an equaliser by VAR. Tonight Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of the other semi-final, that kicks off at 8pm. Everton have been put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, who is looking for offers of more than €570 million for the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett finished third on stage three of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina late on Tuesday evening, retaining the race leader’s jersey but coming up just short of a stage win. Racing continues this evening with a hillier 196.5 kilometre race from the Autodrómo de Villicum to Barreal.