Glen set to lodge objection to result of All-Ireland final against Kilmacud Crokes

The Glen club met on Tuesday night, where it is believed the Derry champions were moving towards lodging an official objection to the outcome of last Sunday’s game.

Registering their protest would almost certainly lead to a replay of their All-Ireland club decider against Kilmacud Crokes.

However, any potential replay would not take place this weekend as the process provides Crokes with three days to lodge a counter objection to any decision.

The regulation in the GAA’s Official Guide at the centre of the controversy is rule 6.44, which covers the matter of teams having too many players on the pitch. Penalties range from fines, forfeiture of a game or disciplinary officials ordering a replay.

It is felt a monetary fine in this situation might not be a sufficient penalty while forfeiture of an All-Ireland final on such grounds would be too grave a consequence, which leaves the third option, a replay, the most palatable.

In the dying moments of Sunday’s game, and with Kilmacud Crokes leading by two points, the Dublin champions made two injury-time substitutions – Tom Fox and Conor Casey entering the fray for Paul Mannion and Dara Mullin, respectively.

Glen were preparing to take a 45 at the time and when Danny Tallon struck the ball Kilmacud had 16 players around their goalmouth, including Mullin – who in the confusion of those frantic few moments was seemingly unaware he had been replaced.

Mannion had been making his way off the field when the kick was taken, and while still on the pitch he was close to the sideline and had clearly ceased participating in the match.

In his report submitted to the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee, referee Derek O’Mahoney is not believed to have provided any further details on the incident, though Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke stated on Sunday evening that they had asked the fourth official for the 45 to be retaken, pointing out that Crokes had too many players on the field at the time.

Speaking at his press conference after the game, O’Rourke added he would not be looking to pursue a replay but did stress that was just his personal opinion.

“I can’t speak for the club or anything else, but I don’t think that’s how the club operates,” stated O’Rourke. “We had our chances, we gave it our best shot. Look, that shouldn’t happen. I can’t speak for the club, but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day.”

The moment in injury time of the All-Ireland club final against Glen when Kilmacud Crokes defended a 45 with 16 men on the pitch

But on Monday night, the club released a statement confirming they were considering their position in relation to the controversy.

“The GAA have reverted to us today to say that without an official objection from Watty Graham’s they will not review this matter,” they stated.

“This is extremely disappointing for our club to be placed in this position and we must now take a short period of time to ascertain our stance going forward.”

And following further discussions on Tuesday night, Glen seem to have chosen to lodge an official objection with the GAA.

