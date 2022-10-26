T20 World Cup: Ireland win rain-affected clash against England

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 26: Josh Little of Ireland celebrates taking the wicket of Alex Hales of England during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 26, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The fortunes of 2010 have been reversed.

Then, Ireland vs England was rained off at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean with Ireland hunting an upset - no result was possible. This time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, England fell foul of the rain as Ireland secured a five-run win on DLS to reignite their Super 12 campaign and put England’s campaign on the brink with no margin for error.

With 14.3 overs on the board and England five short of where they needed to be if the rain came, the Melbourne skies opened. One more ball could well have seen them reach the required margin. Instead, Ireland celebrate their third win of the tournament.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, Ireland started well, Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker putting on 82 for the second wicket after the early loss of Paul Stirling. Balbirnie ended on 62 while Tucker was unfortunately run-out for 34.

From there, England pulled things back to put themselves back in the ascendancy, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood taking three wickets while Sam Curran picked up two at the death.

With the ball, Ireland took wickets at regular intervals as Josh Little struck twice early to remove key men Jos Buttler and Alex Hales.

Two drops in one over off the bowling of George Dockrell looked to have cost Ireland dear, but when Gareth Delany and Fionn Hand held onto chances in the deep, the game swung Ireland’s way again.

Gareth Delany bowled the 15th over with the dangerous Moeen Ali on strike. He hit 12 runs off just 3 balls to put the momentum back with England but the rain came at the perfect time for Irish celebrations in Melbourne.