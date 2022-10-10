Angling Notes: Fish for a day, the catch of a lifetime

Clare angler Eddie Corry with his "fish of a lifetime" ferox trout of almost 19lb, caught on a size 10 Yellow Mayfly pattern on Lough Mask on the second-last day of the season.

While fly fishing for wild brown trout this season may have been somewhat curtailed, brought about, no doubt, by the late start and exceptional warm weather, it certainly finished on a high note with some outstanding large fish caught by the lucky few.

Pride of place in this category must go to Clare angler Edmund (Eddie) Corry. Fishing the deeps on Lough Mask between Lusteens and Shintilla Island on the second-last day of the season with fellow angler, Mike O’Shea, he captured “a trout of a lifetime” that took all of 25 minutes to bring to the net.

This spectacular feat, witnessed by two anglers close-by, all agreed the fish weighed between 17lb and 19lb, making it the largest trout ever caught on the fly on Mask (subject to verification). Following a few photos this monster ferox trout was returned unscathed back to the deeps.

Mr Corry had high praise for Mike O’Shea, as fishery manager of the Upper Caragh Fishery, his guidance and wise words throughout the epic battle were invaluable. A video of the capture is also riveting.

Praise too was expressed to Mike Killeen who tied the successful size-10 Mayfly pattern, during a fly-tying class last November.

“Nice to see him swim away strong. What a thrill,” an ecstatic Eddie said.

It is unusual for ferox trout to take a fly, artificial or otherwise. As a piscivorous species their main diet is small trout and char found in large lakes and lochs.

This same angler is no stranger to large fish. Last July, he caught a big trout of 8lb on a homemade wet-fly Black Dabbler fishing on Lough Cloon in the Kerry Mountains and in March on the River Feale, he landed a 10lb salmon. Both fish were safely returned.

Dorrie Gibbons from Cong, Co Mayo caught this cracking trout of 5.794lb at last weekend's stream enhancement competition on Lough Sheelin

Dorrie Gibbons from Cong, Co Mayo also ended the season on a high note. Taking part in the stream enhancement and rehabilitation competition on Lough Sheelin last weekend, she caught a cracking trout of 5.794lb which earned her third place against a field of about 150 anglers.

Winner of the competition was Trevor Goulding from Sligo with a fish of 7.854lb followed by Enniskillen angler Patsy Tracey. His fish weighed 6.042lb.

Last month, while fishing the East Corrib Alliance Development Competition hosted by Glencorrib/Cross Anglers’ Association on Lough Corrib, Ms Gibbons caught and released a trout of 54cm (about 4lb).

Marcin Gregorczyk won the Connacht Predators' longest trout of the year competition with a ferox trout of 87.3cm (21lb).

Gregorczyk claims top honours

With the trout season over for another year, the Connacht predator anglers’ longest trout competition came to a close. The season-long series which required members to practise catch and release saw some really impressive fish caught. Marcin Gregorczyk took top honours for a fine wild ferox of 87.3cm (21lb).

Annamoe Trout Fishery winter league

Following postponement for the past two years, Annamoe Trout Fishery in Co Wicklow is anxious to hold the winter league again this year. The format will remain the same as for the past 15 years with four qualifying heats and a final.

Dates pencilled in (all Saturdays), are: October 21st; November 4th and 18th; December 2nd with the final on December 16th.

If you would like to take part, please call Brian Nally on 086-259 8563. Entries will be on a first come basis.

Leagues swing into action

For those who wish to get out on the bank this winter there is still time to join a club and take part in a league. Contact the National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) for an extensive list of match dates and club details at ncffi.ie/competition-calendar/

A selection of recent first league rounds included the Erne Anglers’ winter league on the River Erne in Co Fermanagh. The top three weights from a field of 34 anglers came from the ‘Cleenish Farm’ section, with Lee Symonds winning the day on 10.250kg.

At Kilgory Lough in Co Clare it was a busy day on the pole for Ray Linton for a weight of 11lb 11oz. The Munster Coarse Anglers’ match for all methods saw last years’ winner Richard Bedford take second place with 10lbs 13oz on the feeder.

All-Ireland youth feeder angler competition at Oaklands Lake, New Ross

The competition to select the best all-Ireland youth feeder angler in the U15 and U25 category will be played out at Oaklands Lake, New Ross, Co Wexford on October 15th.

Entry is €10 and includes a goody bag and prizes for the top three in each category. Meet at 1pm ready to fish a three-hour match from 2 to 5pm. Advance entry only at ncffi.ie/youth-feeder.

The event will also serve as an opportunity for international feeder manager Brenton Sweeney to identify future senior team members. All welcome.