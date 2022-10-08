Graham Hume called into Ireland T20 squad to replace injured Craig Young

Craig Young has been ruled out of Ireland's T20 World Cup campaign through injury. Photograph: Ben Whitley/Inpho

Waringstown pace bowler Graham Hume will fly out to Australia to replace the injured Craig Young ahead of Ireland T20 World Cup campaign, which gets under way on October 17th.

“Unfortunately, whilst out in Sydney for our T20 World Cup prep camp, Craig experienced a recurrence of a chronic issue which we have been managing for quite some time,” said Mark Rausa, Cricket Ireland’s head of physiotherapy.

“Whilst we thought we were on top of the issue, it sadly flared up once we arrived in Sydney and began training. Craig will now return home for an assessment with our medical specialists to plan out his rehab.”

South Africa-born Hume, 31, made his international debut in July 2022 against New Zealand in a one-day international, then made his T20 International debut the next month against Afghanistan.

The Irish squad flies to Melbourne on Sunday where they will play Namibia and Sri Lanka in two official warm-up matches, with Hume expected to travel out on the earliest flight possible in order to benefit from the warm-up period ahead of the tournament proper.

IRELAND (squad): Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling (vice-captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

Fixtures

October 17th: v Zimbabwe; October 19th: v Scotland; October 21st: v West Indies.