Tuohy and O’Connor celebrate as Geelong rout Sydney in AFL Grand Final

The number of Irish winners of the AFL Premiership trebled overnight, as Geelong justified favouritism to hammer the Sydney Swans 133-52 in Saturday’s Grand Final at the MCG. Zach Tuohy from Portlaoise and Dingle’s Mark O’Connor were on the victorious team 17 years after Sydney’s Kerry recruit Tadhg Kennelly became the first.

Tuohy was marking his 250th AFL appearance – second only to the late Jim Stynes among Irish players – whereas O’Connor, who hadn’t been listed as part of the starting panel, was sprung into action after Geelong manager Chris Scott ruled out Max Holmes. “He is probably 98 per cent … but we are just going to go with fit guys.” O’Connor was promoted and Brandon Parfitt took his place in the subs.

The 20.13 (133) to 8.4 (52) win never looked in doubt. With the highest average starting age in AFL history – captain Joel Selwood was equalling the record of 15 years between first and last Premiership wins – Geelong started strongly and never took their foot off the pedal.

Mark O'Connor of the Geelong Cats tackles James Rowbottom of the Sydney Swans during the 2022 AFL Grand Final match. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

O’Connor fitted in effectively, catching, tackling and intercepting, and it was his mark just before the end of the first quarter that set up the final score of a daunting 41-6 lead. Despite a Swans revival of sorts in the second quarter, Geelong were firmly in control by half-time, leading 62-26.

The club’s defeat in the 2020 Grand Final, when there was disappointment for the two Irishmen, meant that there was no easing up and they ran out convincing winners.

Geelong’s Isaac Smith won the Norm Smith medal for man-of-the-match before a capacity attendance of 100,024 after two lockdown affected finals.