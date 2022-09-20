Lydia Heaphy reaches lightweight single sculls semi-finals at rowing World Championships

Lydia Heaphy has safely come through the repechage at the rowing World Championships. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

After narrowly missing out on the direct route, Lydia Heaphy is back where she wanted to be, qualifying via the repechage for the A/B semi-finals of the women’s lightweight single sculls on day three of the World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

The Skibbereen rower was less than a second off the automatic route in Sunday’s heat, so was back on the water on Tuesday morning, racing into an early lead at the 500m mark.

From there, however, the Greek rower Zoi Fitsiou took charge, the recent European Championships silver medallist taking the win in 7:40.03, with Heaphy safe in second just over a boat length behind in 7:43.48. Only the top two moved on to the A/B semi-finals, Heaphy still looking capable of making the final.

Earlier, the Para-2 mixed double sculls crew of Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowen finished third in their heat, which means they’ll next race their repechage. The pair from Galway rowing club were third throughout the race won by the Ukrainian crew in 8:25.21 ahead of the Dutch crew, O’Brien and McGowan finishing in 8:29.16

Reigning World, Olympic and European champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan will continue their quest for another lightweight double sculls title on Wednesday morning when they take to the water in the quarter-finals.

The Skibbereen pair were the fastest of Sunday’s opening heats, winning the fifth of the five in 6:15.11, the local Czech crew holding on for second.

Like at the European Championships last month, when McCarthy and O’Donovan came through to win ahead of the Italian and Swiss crews, these again look appear the crews to beat.

O’Donovan is looking to further extend his status one of the most decorated sportsman in Irish sporting history: Olympic gold and Olympic silver, four World Championship titles, three European Championship gold and two silver alreay won.

Brian Colsh of University of Galway Boat Club is also out again in Wednesday’s quarterfinals of the men’s single sculls, after finishing third in his heat on Sunday.