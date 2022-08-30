James McCourt made to wait to learn Jaguars fate

James McCourt (12), pictured here kicking for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Atlanta Falcons, will be the first Irish-born player in an NFL regular season game for 37 years. Photograph: David J Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

James McCourt has survived the final roster cut but remains locked in a position battle to determine if he will become the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting kicker. NFL franchises had until 9pm Irish time on Tuesday night to cut their squads down to 53 players but the Jaguars opted to keep two kickers, McCourt and Jake Verity, on their roster as the two go head-to-head for the starting kicker role come the season-opener against the Washington Commanders on September 11th.

NFL teams normally have just one kicker at the roster deadline but Jacksonville has decided to keep both players in camp for now before making a final decision. If McCourt does win the job, he would make history as the first Irish-born player to play in a regular season game in 37 years.

In a dramatic final day of practice before the mandatory cuts, the Jaguars took to the field with 54 players ahead of the 9pm deadline. Both McCourt and Verity took part in training in an apparent last-minute battle for the week one starting job.

While reporters in Florida were allowed to attend practice, McCourt reportedly made five of six attempted field goals, the longest from 55 yards.

James McCourt knocks in a 54-yd FG to put the #Jaguars up 3-0. pic.twitter.com/lINe8akDxs — Kicker Update (@kickerupdate) August 27, 2022

However, despite most expecting the final cut to be one of the remaining kickers, the Jaguars announced just minutes before the 9pm deadline that running back Mekhi Sargent was instead the final player waived. It is almost certain, though, that Jacksonville won’t continually carry two kickers on the roster and one of McCourt or Verity will be cut once the decision on the starting kicker is made. A player of a different position will be signed to fill out the 53-man roster once again.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that a decision on the kicker position could even spill into next week.

McCourt, who was born in Dublin but moved to Florida with his family aged eight, joined the Jaguars last week after a stint with the LA Chargers. He was successful with all eight of his field goals in a practice session on Friday and followed that up with two made field goals from two attempts in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, including a 54-yard effort.