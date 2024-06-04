Granting enduring power of attorney allows family members to take control of a person's affairs if they are unable to do so themself.

Granting a relative enduring power of attorney (EPA) over your affairs in case you become incapable of managing things yourself in the future is a fraught process at the best of times, but now things appear to have become significantly more so. As Dominic Coyle reports, a clash between the Law Society and Decision Support Service, the body set up last year to help mind the affairs of older and vulnerable people, has left a big backlog of applications to grant EPA before it could be too late. Separately, in Your Money, Dominic answers a question on this very issue.

The Aer Lingus pilots row rumbles on, with the pilots union rejecting an interim pay proposal put forward by the Labour Court. Still, as Barry O’Halloran reports, both sides are still open to talks so there is no need to worry about a possible summer of strikes. For now at least.

Barry also reports on a new survey that shows shoppers remain price conscious more than two years into the cost of living crisis, and especially focused on avoiding brands known for so-called shrinkflation, when the price stays the same but the size of the product shrinks.

Bank of Ireland has followed through on its threat to withhold about €15 million tied to the purchase of Davy Stockbrokers. While it handed over more than €75 million last week to Ailmount Investments, the vehicle used by Davy’s former shareholders, the bank has retained the remaining cash it claims to cover legacy legal issues related to the broker.

READ MORE

In her column, Laura Slattery explains why the Irish support for the likes of UK staple Doctor Who is a symbol of the importance of government supports for the State’s film and TV industry.

UK online bank Monzo, which competes with the likes of Revolut, plans to use Ireland as its base for EU operations and is in the process of opening an office in Ireland.

Travelling abroad can be expensive at the best of times, but there are ways to save money as you go. With holiday season set to begin, Fiona Reddan looks at tips for saving cash on the road.

SSE Renewables, part of the wider SSE group, is to apply for planning permission for a wind farm off the Wicklow coast it says could supply energy to 850,000 homes. Barry reports.

A worker has been killed at Kenmare Resources’ mine in Mozambique. As Colin Gleeson reports, the man is said to have died during an incident at the weekend.

Colin also reports that construction firm Mercury is investing €25 million in an engineering plant in Germany.

And AIB and Irish non-profit group FoodCloud are renewing their partnership for another three years and launching a new community meals programme that will see a new meal service offered to charity partners.

Finally National Concert Hall chief executive Robert Read tells us if he is a saver or a spender.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.