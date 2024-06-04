Your top stories on Tuesday: RSA calls for higher penalty points for speeding; Covid-19 saw ‘1,100 excess deaths’ in Ireland

A cormorant tends to its chick on the cliffs of Ireland’s Eye. This week Birdwatch Ireland plans to take a census of the island’s seabirds, the numbers of which are an excellent indicator of the health of the marine environment that they rely on. Photograph: Fran Veale

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is pushing for emergency legislation to double to six the number of penalty points given to drivers for speeding and mobile phone use.

A driver loses their licence if they accrue 12 points over three years.

So far this year 81 people have died on Irish roads, the worst on record in a decade. A total of 137 motorists were arrested for intoxicated driving over the bank holiday weekend up to early on Sunday.

Summer camps 2024: A guide to the best and most popular non-sports camps: Here is our guide to summer camps that do not (generally) involve lots of outdoor physical activity. There is everything listed here from coding to cooking, archaeology to acting.

Eleven ways to let teenagers take healthy, positive risks this summer: Whatever age your child is, “let them do something [today] that they were not able to do yesterday”, says Dr Mary O’Kane, a lecturer in psychology and education. We should be encouraging teenagers to take small, healthy, positive risks every day.

Money dos and don’ts when travelling this summer: It may be one of the more mundane aspects of travelling but, as no one wants to waste money on unnecessary fees and charges, doing a little bit of research before you set off on your summer holidays can pay dividends.

Four more Israeli hostages held in Gaza declared dead: Four more hostages kidnapped on October 7th, including three older men seen in a Hamas video begging to be released, have been declared dead by the Israeli military.

