Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win gold; Tuchel and Conte clash in thriller

Ireland's Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on their way to winning gold at the Munich Olympic Regatta Centre. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are European rowing champions after defending their title in Munich yesterday, adding another gold medal to their World and Olympic titles. Ian O’Riordan reports from Germany: “the unquestionably best lightweight rowing duo in the world, arguably of all time, are as mightily entertaining off the water as they are dominating on it.”

Harry Kane snatched a point for Tottenham at Chelsea on Sunday in a thrilling derby, although the two managers — Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte — dominated the headlines after clashing during and after the match. Earlier Nottingham Forest welcomed Premier League football back to the City Ground with a 1-0 win over West Ham. In his column this morning, Ken Early explains why Manchester United manager “Erik ten Hag will have to choose between his system and his goalkeeper.”

Leona Maguire followed up her career-best fourth-place finish in a Major at last week’s AIG Women’s Open with a tied-10th place in the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle. The Co Cavan golfer finished with a 68 for 281, with back-to-back birdies on her finishing holes.

Meanwhile, Ferns St Aidan’s claimed their first-ever county title with a 1-20 to 0-22 win over St Martin’s in the Wexford hurling final. Check out Sean Moran’s report from Wexford Park here.