Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win European rowing Championships gold

They call it the lightweight double sculls only Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy may as well be in a class of their own, the Skibbereen duo winning another gold medal on the water in Munich here on Sunday with a truly remarkable display of dominance.

In defending their European title, adding another gold medal to their World and Olympic titles, they seemingly toyed with the other five boats, allowing a young Swiss crew to take an early lead, while the Italians initially gave chase.

At the halfway 1,0000-metre mark O’Donovan and McCarthy moved into second, still utterly unbothered by the Swiss crew who were clearly giving their all.

Only with 500m remaining did the Irish hit the front, a half-boat length clear swiftly becoming a full boat-length and they won by 3.68 seconds, the Italian pair Pietro Ruta and Stefano Oppo coming through to take second, the Swiss crew Jan Schaeuble and 21 yea-old Raphael Ireland hanging on for third, almost falling out of the boat at the such was their effort.

The Irish clocked 6:34.74, a reflection of the stiff headwind: remember in Tokyo they set world best time of 6:05:33 while winning their semi-final.

Now 28, O’Donovan further extends his status one of the most decorated sportsman in Irish sporting history: Olympic gold and Olympic silver, four World Championship titles, now three European Championship gold and two silver, and not forgetting the Henley regatta he won with McCarthy not long after Tokyo, a prize he jested was possibly the bigger deal anyway.

It was so near for another Irish medal in the next race, the women’s lightweight double sculls, where Lydia Heaphy and Margaret Cremen held a medal winning position until the last 200m.

Victory there went to the British pair of Imogen Grant and Emily Craig, who just missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo, with Claire Bové and Laura Tarantola of France holding on for silver before reigning Olympic champions of Italy snatching the bronze ahead of Ireland. They were just .64 of a second short.

Earlier in the women’s single sculls A final, Aoife Casey also finished fourth, just under two seconds away from third, Ionela Cozmiuc from Romania winning gold.

There was also a fourth-place finish in Para mixed double sculls final for Steven McGovern and Katie O’Brien, 20 seconds down on the winners, that race producing one of the most emotional victories of the day as the Ukrainian crew of Iaroslav Koiuda and Svitlana Bohuslavska won a first gold medal for Ukraine at these championships.