Seventh for Mona McSharry in 200m breaststroke final

Mona McSharry has finished in seventh place in the 200m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome. Switzerland’s Lisa Mamie won gold in a time of 2:23.27 followed by Italy’s Martina Carraro (2:23.64) and Lithuania’s Kataryna Teterevkova (2:24.16). Those times left McSharry needing to break the Irish record to finish in the medals, her time coming in at 2:26:96.

McSharry did start the race well, turning at 50m and 100m in second place only to drop to fifth at the 150m mark before her ending the final stretch in seventh.

The result follows a fifth place finish in the 100m final on Saturday.

Diving gets underway at the Foro Italico on Tuesday with three divers representing Ireland including Tokyo Semi-Finalist Tanya Watson and Irish Record holders Ciara McGing (Platform) and Clare Cryan (1M & 3M Springboard).

In swimming on Tuesday, Max McCusker and Shane Ryan are in action in the 50m Freestyle and Eoin Corby and Liam Custer in the 200m Individual Medley. McSharry races again in the 50m breaststroke heats.