Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan advance to semi-finals in Rome

Mona McSharry is into the semi-finals of the 200m breaststroke at the European Swimming Championships in Rome. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

Mona McSharry and Shane Ryan have progressed to the semi-finals of the 200m breaststroke and 50m backstroke respectively as the European Swimming Championships reached the halfway mark in Rome.

A focused McSharry, who was fifth in the 100m breaststroke final on Saturday night, touched second in her heat in 2:26.95 and is through to the 5.37pm semi-final ranked in seventh place.

Shane Ryan will be happy with his showing in the 50m backstroke, having only recently returned to training after shoulder surgery earlier this year, which had ruled him out of his favoured backstroke event at the Tokyo Games. Entered without a time, the 28-year-old cruised to take the first heat in 25.33 and advances in 12th place overall.

[ Mona McSharry finishes fifth in European Championships breaststroke final ]

Finn McGeever had his first swim of the Championships in the 200m freestyle where he clocked 1:51.32 ahead of Robbie Powell in 1:54.25.

Ellie McCartney competed in the 200m breaststroke touching in 2:32.38 while Niamh Coyne, in the same event was home in 2:30.67. Grace Hodgins completed the morning for Team Ireland in the 1500m freestyle in 17:25.04.