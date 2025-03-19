Dublin in top 20 cities sampled for levels of cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy found in sewage

A rise across Europe in MDMA, cocaine and amphetamine detections last year compared to 2023 is the most pronounced trend

Dublin features in the top 20 of 128 European cities for levels for cocaine, ketamine and MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) detected in wastewater, according to the latest survey conducted by the EU Drugs Agency (EUDA).

A rise across Europe in MDMA, cocaine and amphetamine detections last year compared to 2023 is the most pronounced trend, along with decreases in cannabis detections – a trend broadly matched in Dublin.

The project with Score research group analysed sewage samples cities from 26 countries to explore drug-taking behaviours of their inhabitants.

Measuring illicit drug levels and numbers of microbes related to infectious diseases are proven public health indicators. During the Covid-19 pandemic extensive testing of Irish wastewaters was conducted to get indication of virus levels circulating in particular areas.

The EUDA-Score study analysed daily wastewater samples in the catchment areas of treatment plants over a one-week period between March and May 2024 – in Dublin’s case, samples were taken in wastewater from the city’s main treatment plant in Ringsend.

Samples from some 68.8 million people were analysed for traces of five stimulant drugs (amphetamine, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA/ecstasy and ketamine) – as well as cannabis.

The data shows Dublin was 19th among cities analysed for levels of cocaine, with a daily average of 876 micrograms (mg) per 1,000 people. With ketamine, a psychedelic-type drug used recreationally, Dublin was 15th with a daily average of 43.5mg.

Dublin was in 19th position on levels of MDMA (42mg) among cities surveyed. It was lower in rankings on cannabis (98mg), amphetamine (23.6mg) and methamphetamine (21.6mg).

While Europe-wide rises were seen in the detections of three of the stimulants (MDMA, cocaine, amphetamine), diverging patterns were observed for methamphetamine and ketamine. The highest loads of the cannabis were found in western and southern European cities, particularly in Spain, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal.

Despite results varying considerably across locations, “it is noteworthy that all six illicit drugs investigated were found in almost every participating city. Less divergence is seen in drug-taking habits between large and small cities for some drugs”, the report adds.

Wastewater analysis can detect fluctuations in weekly patterns of illicit drug use. More than three-quarters of the cities showed higher residues of drugs often associated with use in recreational settings (cocaine, ketamine and MDMA) at the weekend (Friday–Monday).

In Dublin’s case cocaine levels found increased over the weekend and peaked on Monday.

In contrast, residues of amphetamine, cannabis and methamphetamine were distributed more evenly throughout the week, as was the case in Dublin.

“Wastewater monitoring offers invaluable insights into the dynamics of drug use and supply and is a powerful tool for boosting preparedness against emerging challenges,” said EUDA director Alexis Goosdeel.

This “year’s study, covering a record 128 European cities, paints a clear picture of a drugs problem that is both widespread and complex, with all six substances detected in nearly every location. As the potential of wastewater analysis grows, we look forward to further developing our work in this area to better inform public health and policy responses,” he added.

The Score group has been conducting annual wastewater monitoring studies since 2011, when 19 cities from 10 countries participated and four stimulant drugs were studied. Their 2024 study includes an innovative interactive map allowing users to look at geographical patterns and trends over time and to zoom in on results by city – and by drug.