Residential

What will €975,000 buy in Malahide and Co Tipperary?

Two homes, one price: a detached eight-bed on 20 acres near Thurles, or a semi-D near the sea in north Co Dublin

The Castle Country House, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary
The Castle Country House, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Jessica Doyle
Mon Nov 02 2026 - 14:181 MIN READ

Country

The Castle Country House, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary

€975,000, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson & Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

This period residence sits on more than 20 acres a 10-minute drive from Thurles. Extending to 632sq m (6,802sq ft), the former B&B has eight en suite bedrooms on the first floor and multiple reception rooms on the ground level. The grounds feature a historical stone tower, outbuildings, grazing fields and a large, cultivated field. The interiors have been well looked after but would benefit from a modern refresh. The property is walking distance from the local village, and the motorway network is within easy reach for journeys to Dublin and Cork. Ber-exempt

Plus Well-maintained property and grounds

Minus Extensive grounds will require maintenance

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145 Biscayne, Malahide, Co Dublin
145 Biscayne, Malahide, Co Dublin

Town

145 Biscayne, Malahide, Co Dublin

€975,000, Sherry FitzGerald Malahide

This semidetached house, a short walk from the coast in Malahide, extends to 135sq m (1,453sq ft). It features a spacious kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the ground floor which connects to the livingroom to the front. There is also a study or a potential fourth bedroom on ground level, as well as a guest loo. Upstairs, the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite, with two further bedrooms and a bathroom completing the floor. The attic is converted for use. It has landscaped gardens to the front and rear. Ber B

Plus Great location

Minus Kitchen would benefit from a refresh

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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