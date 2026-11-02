What will €975,000 buy in Malahide and Co Tipperary?

Country

The Castle Country House, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co Tipperary

€975,000, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson & Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes

This period residence sits on more than 20 acres a 10-minute drive from Thurles. Extending to 632sq m (6,802sq ft), the former B&B has eight en suite bedrooms on the first floor and multiple reception rooms on the ground level. The grounds feature a historical stone tower, outbuildings, grazing fields and a large, cultivated field. The interiors have been well looked after but would benefit from a modern refresh. The property is walking distance from the local village, and the motorway network is within easy reach for journeys to Dublin and Cork. Ber-exempt

Plus Well-maintained property and grounds

Minus Extensive grounds will require maintenance

145 Biscayne, Malahide, Co Dublin

Town

145 Biscayne, Malahide, Co Dublin

€975,000, Sherry FitzGerald Malahide

This semidetached house, a short walk from the coast in Malahide, extends to 135sq m (1,453sq ft). It features a spacious kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the ground floor which connects to the livingroom to the front. There is also a study or a potential fourth bedroom on ground level, as well as a guest loo. Upstairs, the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite, with two further bedrooms and a bathroom completing the floor. The attic is converted for use. It has landscaped gardens to the front and rear. Ber B

Plus Great location

Minus Kitchen would benefit from a refresh