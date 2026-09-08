Dublin 8 two-bed with impressive Scandi-modern interior

Address : 6 Oakfield Place, Dublin 8 Price : €695,000 Agent : Felicity Fox

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“We love watching property shows,” says one of the owners of 6 Oakfield Place in Dublin 8, as is clear by the savvy Scandi-modern design of their two-bedroom bungalow. Their renovation experience came eerily close to the drama Grand Designs, one of their favourites, when they found out they had a baby on the way while they were living in the house during its renovation.

The imminent arrival spurred them on to complete the work against the backdrop of Covid uncertainty, which affected the price and availability of building supplies. They knew the home would need a full renovation when they bought it – for €450,000 in 2021, according to the Property Price Register – and they enlisted RMA Architects to bring their expertise to the couple’s considered vision.

The makeover has resulted in a bright, modern home that manages to imbue a feeling of airiness within its 63sq m (678sq ft) footprint. Stepping inside from the cul-de-sac, your line of sight is drawn right through to the bright kitchen to the rear of the house. It’s all about getting light into these period homes, the owner says, and they have certainly achieved that.

The livingroom at the end of the hall welcomes you with a wow-factor vaulted ceiling punctuated by two large roof lights. One of the owners is a furniture dealer who specialises in mid-century modern pieces, and for this room he has chosen a floating sideboard below a picture-frame TV and a high wall of floating shelves, adorned by books on designers such as Eileen Gray and Charles and Ray Eames. A large window behind the sofa looks out to the rear courtyard.

Through a glazed Crittall-style door is the kitchen, which forms the stem of the L-shaped living areas around the rear courtyard. The opaque door between it and the living area allows it to feel cohesive, while also giving the option to separate them when you prefer. A deep-set roof light adds further natural light.

The Scandi feel is most apparent in the Colm Maher-designed kitchen, where rich oak forms the cupboards, alongside stark white units. The rear slatted oak wall is particularly impressive as it conceals a walk-in utility space – with ventilation for drying clothes, a cupboard for the fridge freezer and a walk-in pantry.

Large, black-framed French doors open to the courtyard, which is a nice area in which to relax, with dark porcelain tiles, an outdoor corner sofa and a shed for storage.

The main bathroom, accessed off the livingroom, is a good size; it features bright orange grouting, adding a pop of colour to a simple design, and a bath with a shower attachment. There is also floor-to-ceiling coat storage outside the bathroom.

Two double bedrooms sit on either side of the hallway to the front of the house, with wooden shutters and electric blackout blinds on the handsome sash windows. One of the rooms features a neat built-in desk, while the other has a wall of floor-to ceiling wardrobes.

Throughout the home there is underfloor heating beneath brushed concrete, eliminating the need for radiators. The home is B3 Ber rated.

Oakfield Place is a surprisingly quiet cul-de-sac, given that it’s just a street over from Clanbrassil Street. It is a short walk from Bibi’s and Alma cafes in Portobello, and the Harcourt Street Green Line Luas stop is a 15-minute walk away, while you can reach St Stephen’s Green in less than 20 minutes on foot.

Now hoping to move to a home with a bit more space as their child grows, the owners are placing their well-designed Dublin 8 home on the market with Felicity Fox, seeking €695,000.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen - looking inward

Courtyard

Main bedroom