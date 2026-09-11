What will €425,000 buy in France, Italy, Canada, Spain and Kilkenny?

Kilkenny: Warrington

Anisa is a detached family home in the Warrington area just outside Kilkenny city. It has a floor area of 100sq m (1,082sq ft) with the current layout including a kitchen, livingroom, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor, and upstairs there are two more bedrooms. While in good condition, the house would benefit from some modernisation and an overall refurbishment. Outside there is a mature garden with a decking area and greenhouse.

Price: €425,000

Agent: Fran Grincell Properties

France: Les Arcs

A historic stone building in Les Arcs, Provence

This beautiful, historic stone building near Les Arcs in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region has been fully renovated but has kept all of its Provençal charm while allowing for modern living. It is 116sq m (1,250sq ft) with accommodation set out in the curved walls and long rooms. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen with a balcony overlooking a waterfall, as well as a livingroom, cellar and laundry room. The gardens are as idyllic as the house; the local village is 200m away and Toulon airport is 41km.

Price: €425,000

Agent: healeyfox.com

Italy: Volterra

A villa in Volterra, Tuscany

For those looking for a low-hassle buy in Italy, this two-bedroom villa in Volterra in Tuscany was fully renovated in 2010 and remains in super condition. It has retained stone facades, terracotta floors and exposed wooden beams, while also having a modern fitted kitchen and two upgraded bathrooms. The villa is on a restored farmhouse estate, is semidetached and shares a pool with other villas, but has its own private terrace and garden. It is 4.5km from Volterra and 63km to Pisa airport.

Price: €425,000

Agent: dreampropertiesinitaly.com

Canada: British Columbia

A two-bedroom house in Hope, British Columbia

Kawkawa is a neighbourhood in Hope in Canada’s British Columbia that surrounds Kawkawa Lake. It is located about a 1.5-hour drive from Vancouver and is popular with tourists in the summer looking for watersports. This two-bedroom property would work for summer or winter as it comes with air-conditioning as well as a sauna and hot tub. Originally built in 1970, and renovated recently, the kitchen/diningroom is open-plan and double-height with a curved timber-clad ceiling, and there is a separate livingroom and a large garden.

Price: €426,649 ($684,900)

Agent: rew.ca

Spain: Menorca

A town house in Ferreries, Menorca

This town house in Ferreries in Menorca offers a perfect opportunity to get away from the tourists and live like a local. It is set out over two floors and has a livingroom, separate kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, outdoor laundry room and patio on the ground floor. On the first floor are three bedrooms and the top floor has a covered terrace. It is traditional in design and will require some updating. There are two options for airports – Menorca at 22km and Palma at 119km.

Price: €425,000

Agent: johndwood-international.com