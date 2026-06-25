Three-storey seafront home for €1.65m in Clontarf village offers flexibility

Address : 206 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3, D03 FP84 Price : €1,650,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 206 Clontarf Road is one of the more recognisable houses along this stretch of seafront. One of only a handful of properties on the coastal road with a full-height curved bay window projection, it also stands out for its blue-painted facade, overlooking Dublin Bay.

The current owners bought the Dublin 3 house about 30 years ago when it was in need of a little TLC. Over the years they tackled the big-ticket items, including the restoration of the original sash windows, along with updating the bathrooms and kitchen.

Rather than creating a large kitchen that takes over the basement level, as is often the case in these early Victorian homes, the owners opted to create a self-contained unit instead, with its own separate access.

Although it sits on the main coast road, the driveway is easy to miss. Mature trees at the front provide a welcome buffer from passing traffic and lend a sense of privacy to the house. The gravelled front has space for at least two cars, with granite steps leading up to the front door with the original handrail to the side.

Extending to 218sq m (2,346sq ft), the three-storey house comes to the market through DNG with a guide price of €1.65 million.

From the high-ceilinged entrance hall, a door straight ahead leads into the inner hall, while another to the right opens into the interconnecting reception rooms. These rooms have been kept formal, allowing the original features like fireplaces, plasterwork and the original floorboards to take centre stage.

In the drawingroom at the front of the house, the curved bay window really comes into its own, framing views across the water. The original double doors open into the diningroom, allowing for one large, open room when entertaining.

Both reception rooms have been carefully restored, with their egg and dart cornicing and acanthus leaf ceiling roses retained. The front room features its original marble fireplace, while the diningroom has a cast-iron surround.

Steps from the hall lead down to the kitchen, which was remodelled in 2024. Arranged in a compact galley style, it opens onto a raised deck overlooking the rear garden.

Entrance hall

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

From here, steps lead down to what is a surprisingly long and mature garden stretching to about 43m (140ft). There is not a sound from the road in front, with a sense of complete privacy thanks to the well-established trees in the garden itself as well as those from the neighbouring houses.

A stone path set into the lawn leads to a stone-built coach house at the very end of the site. It is in need of full restoration but has the potential to be a beautiful workspace or additional accommodation, subject to planning. Many houses along the road have either been restored or had new mews-type buildings added at the rear, as they can be accessed directly from the lane behind the road.

Back inside, the first-floor return is flooded with light from a full-height round-headed sash window. There are three bedrooms on this level. The main bedroom is positioned to the front, while a similarly sized room to the rear overlooks the garden, offering the choice of sea views or greenery, depending on preference.

The third bedroom is a single room and is currently used as a study. The bathroom combines old and new, with an antique sink unit sitting alongside a walk-in double shower.

The original staircase linking the main house to the basement has been closed off behind the kitchen, though it could be reopened relatively easily should a future owner wish to change the layout.

As it stands, the basement can be accessed independently from both the front of the house and the rear garden, creating a self-contained living space. It could suit adult children or elderly relatives, or provide potential rental accommodation.

The larger of the two bedrooms is positioned to the rear and has French doors opening onto a lower patio. The livingroom has the stone fireplace from what would have been the original basement kitchen. There is also a newly fitted kitchen and a second, smaller bedroom.

First-floor return

Bedroom

Study

Bathroom

This is the kind of house that could suit any stage of life. Without too much work, the layout could be reconfigured to incorporate the basement level back into the main house and perhaps create a larger kitchen. It comes with a D energy rating, so upgrades will be needed, but most of the heavy lifting has been done.

The location is really about to come into its own too with plans to create a car-free space from the end of Vernon Avenue – only a few houses away – up to Nolan’s supermarket, in an effort to take as much traffic as possible out of the centre of the village.

Basement livingroom

Basement bedroom

Aerial view

Garden