Spacious Mount Merrion home with serene south-facing garden

Address : Annonay, 29 Mather Road South, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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Annonay started life as a small, charming bungalow perched at the top of a sloping cul-de-sac in a quiet neighbourhood in south Dublin, but over the past three decades it has grown to become a superb, spacious family home with a big personality to match.

The owners bought Annonay in 1992 and they liked the feel of the house straight away, feeling this would be the perfect place for their family to grow and for the house to grow with them. They added an extension to the side on two levels, with an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor and two generous attic rooms upstairs.

The luxury kitchen from Poggenpohl is to the front of the house, with a commanding view, and has really stood the test of time, with a large, contemporary island with lots of storage, Wolf double oven and five-ring gas hob, a large Gaggenau American-style integrated fridge/freezer and integrated Miele dishwasher. The breakfast/dining area is to the back, with double glass doors out to the south-facing back garden and patio. The kitchen/breakfast room is laid with gorgeous travertine floor tiles and has underfloor heating.

Upstairs are two generous attic rooms, which have enjoyed a variety of uses over the years, the owner says, from children’s playroom/theatre to family den to teens’ bedroom. One of these rooms is in use as a bedroom and has built-in wardrobe and storage and has wooden flooring.

Downstairs in the original part of the house are three bedrooms, one of which is in use as a study/home office. There is also a lovely library/lounge with bespoke solid oak shelving, a fireplace and double doors opening out to the back patio, offering privacy and tranquillity. There is a downstairs shower room with Italian-style tiling.

In 2004, the owners built another extension, this one on the west side of the house, comprising almost an entire new wing. They took the original livingroom and turned it into a large open inner hall/lobby, creating a welcoming reception area with fireplace. This has come into its own when hosting parties, the owner says, as arriving guests congregate in this congenial spot.

This room leads down steps to a large drawingroom/diningroom extension to the back with doors opening out to the patio. Four large windows across the rear to bring in the southerly light. The room is laid in rich, durable walnut flooring with underfloor heating, and the Barbas fireplace is flanked by bespoke cabinetry. From the inner reception hall, steps lead down to a separate bedroom facing out to the front garden, plus and shower room; this section would make ideal accommodation for an au pair or a grandparent.

A second flight of stairs leads to the new main bedroom suite, a spacious attic conversion with full-height sloping ceiling, Velux windows and a huge picture window looking out over the back garden. This big, bright room has generous fitted wardrobes and under-eaves storage. Next door to that is a large en-suite bathroom with tiled floors, part-tiled walls and sunken bath with power shower, toilet, wash-hand basin and electric towel rail. Rather than enclose this en suite within the main bedroom, the owners left it outside the bedroom to allow the rest of the family to have access to the bath.

Kitchen/breakfast room

Kitchen/breakfast room

There is a large utility room off the kitchen

Patio/back garden

Main bedroom

Study

Library

The beautiful south-facing back garden has a generous patio area with Egyptian tiling, a lawned area and mature trees and plants including a magnificent acer. To the side is a private west-facing courtyard that acts as a suntrap. To the front is more mature planting, plus a gravelled drive with space for two cars, and an attractive terrazzo porch.

The owners did renovation work in 2015, upgrading the insulation and installing solar panels on the south-facing roof. Having raised a family of four in this fine home, the owners are now ready to right size, and are keen to see Annonay go to another good family. “This house really wants another family,” the owner says. “We’ve made wonderful memories here, and it’s ready for the next family to make their own memories here.”

Mather Road South is a quiet, safe street for children to play and make friends and it is close to the great amenity of Deer Park, with its walkways, sports clubs and play areas. Nearby shops include an excellent SuperValu; 64 Wines has just opened a branch in the area. There is a good selection of schools in the area and the N11 quality bus corridor is close by.

Annonay, 29 Mather Road South, Mount Merrion, measures 310sq m (3,337sq ft) and has a Ber rating of C1. It is on sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty asking €1.95 million.

Inner hall/lobby

Livingroom/diningroom

Bathroom

Back garden