Extended terrace with attic conversion by the Luas line in Rialto

Address : 16 Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin 8 Price : €575,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

View this property on MyHome.ie

The two-bedroom-plus-attic-room home at 16 Reuben Street in Rialto has been home to its current owner for the past 35 years – and she has done all the heavy lifting in terms of maximising its space.

Firstly, the wall between two reception rooms on the ground floor has been knocked through to create a spacious dual-aspect living space. The space comprises a comfortable living area to the front and a play area for the owner’s grandchildren to the rear, which would equally make a lovely dining area or home office/study, depending on your needs.

In addition, the back of the house has been extended to create a galley kitchen with a wood-panelled ceiling and light-grey floor and wall storage units, as well as a wood-effect countertop. It leads to a dining area lit by a roof light that features built-in banquette seating offset by cushions made by the owner’s friend. The owner’s daughter, who grew up here, says this is her favourite spot in the house, where they like to have a coffee and catch up.

The back door here opens out to a low-maintenance west-facing courtyard that sits alongside the extension.

The attic has also been converted by installing a staircase, flooring and a Velux window to create a useful room that would make a great home office. There is also storage space under the eaves.

The terraced home is well located, with the Fatima Red Line Luas stop at the end of the road, taking you to Abbey Street in less than 15 minutes. It is about a 25-minute walk from Wexford Street, on the south side of Dublin city centre. It is also walking distance from the Coombe, St James’s Hospital and the new children’s hospital.

Extending to 99sq m (1,066sq ft), the home has an E1 energy rating, and prospective new owners may investigate costs and grants available in order to improve it. There is a front yard separating the house from the path – a spot where the owner likes to play with her grandchildren, chatting to neighbours as they pass by.

On the first floor the main bedroom is spacious, spanning the entire width of the front of the house, with plenty of space for wardrobe storage. The second double to the rear is also a good size, and the bathroom – with separate bath and shower – sits on the return.

The long-term owner is now moving to the suburbs to be closer to their family, putting this turnkey two-bed plus attic room on the market through Mullery O’Gara, seeking €575,000.

