What will €650,000 buy in France, Italy, Greece, Barbados and Co Offaly?

Greece: Corfu

At 103 sq m (1,109 sq ft) this villa has optimised the space inside and created separate areas outside to make the most of the views. It is located at the edge of the village of Arkadades and is 25km from Corfu. The house is set out over three levels, with an independent studio flat on the ground floor. On the first floor is an open-plan living space with a large balcony. There is a bedroom on the top floor and bathrooms on all three levels. Outside is a pool in the landscaped garden.

Kalee Lodge, Tullamore, Co Offaly

Co Offaly: Tullamore

Kalee Lodge is a five-bedroom bungalow in Tullamore that underwent a complete renovation in 2015 to include new windows, bathrooms and heating system. The house sits on a mature, elevated site that measures 1.72 acres. The 353 sq m (3,780 sq ft) property has a double-height entrance hall, livingroom, sittingroom, triple-aspect kitchen/diningroom, utility, guest bathroom and store room on the ground floor. Upstairs are five double bedrooms (two en suite) and a family bathroom. Outside there is a double garage, a shed, boiler house and solar panels.

Restored farmhouse in Dordogne

France: Dordogne

There are three dwellings on this restored farmland near Monpazier in the Dordogne region. The property is currently being run as a business with the owners living in the main house and the two gîtes rented out as holiday homes. The principal home has three double bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/livingroom, and a large diningroom in the garden room and a heated pool. The first gîte is a three-bed and also has pool, while the second gîte has two bedrooms and a hot tub. There are additional outbuildings that could also be converted.

Villa in Puglia

Italy: Puglia

A lamia is a traditional rectangular-shaped stone building found in the Puglia region. This 110 sq m (1,184 sq ft) property has been fully renovated but with traditional features like vaulted ceilings and exposed stone walls, while the red exterior gives it a modern twist. Inside there is a kitchen, living area and two en suite bedrooms, and outside is a pool. The villa is 5km from San Vito dei Normanni, 30 minutes to Brindisi airport and just under one and a half hours to Bari.

Apartment at Maxwell Beach, Barbados

Barbados: Christchurch

This apartment is in the Christchurch area on the southwest coast of Barbados at Maxwell Beach. At 204 sq m (2,200 sq ft), the property has an open-plan design with the living areas flowing into each other. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms and a balcony large enough for sun loungers and a dining table. Lighthouse Bay is a gated development with a communal pool, storage areas for owners and secure parking.