Updated Victorian terrace with fresh interior in Donnybrook

Address : 4 Morehampton Terrace, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

View this property on MyHome.ie

Taking the route along the border of Herbert Park, from Ballsbridge to Morehampton Road, the area is busy with construction workers coming in and out of the 40 Park apartment development closer to the Ballsbridge side of the road, while further up, in the park grounds, a school PE class is taking place on the Astroturf pitch while runners pass by. Emerging from the park gates is a woman wrangling about eight dogs of varying sizes and breeds – from a greyhound to a dachshund.

At the top of the stretch is Morehampton Road, off which lies Morehampton Terrace, a quiet street of Victorian redbricks set back from the road. It sits around the corner from a row of shops, including Donybrook Fair and Hampton Books, as well as cafes, a pub, a barber, pharmacies and a medical centre.

Number 4 Morehampton Terrace, a three-bedroom home extending to 132sq m (1,421sq ft), is now on the market with Mullery O’Gara, seeking €1.25 million. The property is Ber exempt.

The owner of this home says she loves the area and walks everywhere, with Ranelagh and Ballsbridge both about a 15-minute walk away. There are also bus routes stopping nearby on Morehampton Road to bring you straight into the city centre.

Livingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen/breakfastroom

The kitchen/breakfastroom opens out to a courtyard

Return level

Bedroom

En suite shower room

Courtyard

The property was renovated in 2022, creating a turnkey home with a fresh, neutral interior throughout that allows the period features, such as picture rails, ceiling cornicing and lofty ceilings, to shine.

The entrance hall introduces the light, oak flooring that runs throughout the ground floor. The restful livingroom sits to the front of the property with a cast-iron fireplace and a grand sash window with wooden shutters. Beyond that is a diningroom with a marble fireplace; it is light-filled thanks to its south-facing aspect overlooking the rear courtyard.

A bright kitchen/breakfastroom sits to the rear of the house, with a roof light and patio door leading out to the courtyard. It features bespoke kitchen cabinetry, oak worktops and a white metro-tile splashback laid in a herringbone pattern.

Upstairs, a paned window on the return level allows light into the stairway. There is a WC and double bedroom on this level, while the main bedroom sits to the front with an en suite shower room. Another double bedroom and the main shower room occupy the second floor of this deceptively spacious home.