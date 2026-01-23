What chalet-style homes will €795k buy in France, Austria, the US, Switzerland and west Cork?

Cork: Glengarriff

Wood Chalet Glengarriff

The Wood Chalet just outside Glengarriff village in west Cork is an architecturally designed, Scandi-style home on 1.2 acres. Inside there is 355sq m (3,821sq ft) of accommodation that includes a reception room, livingroom with vaulted ceiling, kitchen with walk-in pantry, utility, diningroom, office, five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house has a wraparound decking and a studio/workshop to the side. With a B2 energy rating, the Wood Chalet has high levels of insulation, underfloor heating and double-glazed windows.

Price: €795,000

Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill

France: Portes Du Soleil

Chalet in Le Biot

This renovated farmhouse is located in the village of Le Biot which is a short drive from Morzine and the Portes du Soleil ski areas. The main house is 185sq m (1,991sq ft) and has a fully equipped kitchen, diningroom, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a kit room for ski gear on the ground floor. Upstairs there is an entertainment room with a bar, as well as three more bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a separate apartment with a kitchenette, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside there are several garden plots, a workshop, cellar and boiler room.

Price: €795,000

Agent: alpine-property.com

Austria: Nassfeld

Chalet in in Obermöschach, Austria

Located in Obermöschach, which is a short drive from the Nassfeld ski area, is this turnkey three-bedroom chalet. With 153sq m (1,647sq ft) of living space, the layout on the ground floor is open plan with a living area, kitchen and diningroom. The kitchen comes equipped with Siemens appliances and there is a stove in the centre of the room. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a loft space upstairs, with a paved backyard and parking for two cars.

Price: €797,000

Agent: Savills

The US: Tahoe

Property at Lake Tahoe

At the base of the Alpine ski area in Tahoe is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom condo with easy access to the popular Base to Base gondola. Straddling Nevada and California, Lake Tahoe has the best of all seasons with access to slopes in the winter and beaches in the summer. This property was recently updated and has three balconies looking out to the forest and mountains. Experienced skiers will enjoy the backcountry route that takes you right back to the door after a day on the slopes.

Price: €773,460 ($899,000)

Agent: chaseinternational.com

Switzerland: Veysonnaz

Apartment in Veysonnaz

Buyers looking for a ski in/ski out option in Switzerland could do worse than investing in this apartment in the village of Veysonnaz which is located on the left bank of the Rhône. A three-bed apartment in this building has a floor area of 125sq m (1,345sq ft) and comes with two fully fitted bathrooms and a balcony, as well as a fitted kitchen. The resort is lively in both summer and winter, and is a two-hour drive from Geneva airport.

Price: €804,000 (CHF 750,000)

Agent: swissgetaway.com