Refurbished two-bed redbrick in popular Dublin 8 location for €550,000

Address : 19 Warrenmount Place, Blackpitts, Dublin 8 Price : €550,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

View this property on MyHome.ie

Time Out magazine named Dublin’s Liberties as the 23rd coolest neighbourhood in the world for 2025, due to its vibrant mix of pubs and clubs in addition to historic sites and cultural attractions such as the Guinness Storehouse and St Patrick’s Cathedral. Citing specific spots such as the Argentinian bakery Bakeology, the Michelin-starred Variety Jones and fashion swap store Change Clothes, this part of the capital features on a list of 39 hip parts of the world along with Plateau-Mont-Royal in Montreal, known for its late-night buzz and car-free streets in summer, and the charming village vibe of North Melbourne in Australia.

Blackpitts, which is part of the Liberties takes its name from the large black vats used by tanners to cure animal hides for the area’s historic leather trade, and not as some have suggested from the mass graves of the Black Death. It is part of Dublin 8 – which was also ranked by Time Out as the 15th coolest neighbourhood in the world 2021 – so the local area is really a place where its community spirit and sustainability are recognised along with other of Time Out’s ranking factors such as culture, food and nightlife.

This is evident in recent sales of houses in the area, including Warrenmount Place, where Mullery O’Gara has just launched number 19 to the market seeking €550,000. The latest listing on the Property Price Register for the terrace of houses that is Warrenmount Place is number 6, a three-bed, E1-rated terraced house just opposite number 19, which achieved €560,000 earlier this year.

Number 19 has a few entries on the register. In 2010 it sold for €242,500, in 2019 it sold for €404,000 and in 2022 it sold for €495,000. Its current asking price for its size of 59sq m (635sq ft) works out at €9,322 per square metre or just over €866 per square foot.

Since it was last on the market, the property’s Ber rating has been improved by its current owners from D1 to C3 thanks to the installation of plasterboard insulation on external walls, underfloor heating in the bathroom and kitchen and the upgrading of a flat roof in the kitchen, which now has 150mm of insulation.

Other upgrades in the terraced house, which is close to Clanbrassil Street and the Portobello district, include a new kitchen and bathroom. Its layout is pretty much standard for houses in the area, with a living space inside the front door leading to an eat-in kitchen which has solid-oak bench seating with storage and remote-controlled lighting.

A double-glazed door opens to a private rear yard with Italian stone underfoot, while a new bathroom with underfloor heating and a large dual-head power shower sits adjacent to the dining nook off the kitchen.

Living area

Kitchen

Dining nook

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Second bedroom is used as a home office

Rear yard

Upstairs are two bedrooms, both newly carpeted and fitted with contemporary wardrobes. The smaller of these rooms is being used as a home office.

This property, which is in walk-in condition, is within walking distance of the city centre, with nearby Luas stops and Dublin Bus routes.