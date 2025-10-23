Detached energy-efficient four-bed with spacious garden in Foxrock for €1.3m

Address : 16 Cornelscourt Hill, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €1,350,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agents

Planned in the mid-19th century as a garden suburb by developers such as the Bentley and Fox families, the evolution of the suburb of Foxrock has a storied architectural history.

Its expansion was made possible by the arrival of the Harcourt Street railway line in the 1850s, which allowed commuting to the city. At the time, advertisements promised “beautiful building sites for mansions and pretty villas”.

Today, it has a mixture of architectural styles from period grand Victorian and Edwardian era grand dames dating and the art deco Fahanmura to Ronnie Tallon’s award-winning Tallon House, and the Mies van der Rohe-inspired property on Golf Lane.

Not far from the leafy village, between the Old Bray Road and the Kerrymount Avenue roundabout, is Corneslcourt Hill, a highly sought-after location due to its proximity to the green-line Luas stop at Carrickmines, which, at 1.1km away, is within walking distance.

It also offers connectivity to the M50, N11 and the quality bus corridor and is close to its namesake shopping centre at Cornelscourt, which was Irelands’ first “big-box store” with its flagship Dunnes Stores and Ireland’s first drive-through bank.

Number 16 Cornelscourt Hill has just launched to the market through Hunters, seeking €1.35 million. It sits on a good-sized site behind electric gates set within lofty granite walls that conceal parking for about six cars on a gravelled driveway.

Inside, it is evident that this property – which has a dual aspect hallway large enough that it accommodates a sofa – has benefited from a recent and comprehensive upgrade combining light, energy efficiency and a clean, streamlined look, ready for new owners.

The rear of the property has been extended and opened into a generous open plan living kitchen and dining space, complete with marble worktops and a central island, while large windows and French doors overlook and open out to another of its selling points: its 50ft-long rear garden.

Extending to 234sq m (2,519sq ft), the property has a large reception room off the hallway, which is bathed in light thanks to bay windows, with a raised wall-mounted log-effect gas fire as a focal point. Adjacent is a television room, which lies opposite a study – used as a home gym. Also on this level are a utility room – with garden access – and a guest loo.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom overlooks the front garden and benefits from an en suite and walk-in wardrobe, while three other double bedrooms, one of which is also en suite, lie adjacent to a family bathroom.

The rear garden is impressive. Designed by Doyle’s Nurseries it is a private space thanks to lush plantings of bamboo that act as a privacy wall with an adjacent site, as do high neatly clipped hedges that frame an elevated lawn. For summer dining, there’s an extensive patio and seating area, all with privacy thanks to specimen trees and shrubs.

With recent upgrades and double-glazed windows, its BER is B1, which is excellent considering its size, allowing a low-maintenance home close to a host of amenities – especially for families – as the area is well served byprimary and secondary schools. In terms of sport, the location is close to Carrickmines Lawn Tennis Club, Foxrock and Leopardstown Golf Clubs, while marine pursuits are located a short spin away in Dún Laoghaire.

Recent sales on the road include 2 Cornelscourt Hill, a 200sq m C2-rated house that achieved €1.1m earlier this year.