Charming two-bed at Arkle Square in Stillorgan for €615,000

Address : 12 Arkle Square, The Chase, Stillorgan, Co Dublin Price : €615,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

The Chase in Stillorgan, originally constructed in 1869 by local philanthropist and wealthy shipping merchant Charles Shields, is known for its distinctive, cut-stone Victorian architecture, clock tower and gargoyles on some of the buildings. The lands and old stable blocks were acquired by a developer in the 1970s, who refurbished the houses while also adding a few contemporary townhouses.

The area, off Brewery Road, with convenient access to the Luas green-line stop at Sandyford, the N11 and M50 motorway, is convenient to Stillorgan, Foxrock village and Dundrum Town Centre. It is also close to the Beacon Hospital and about a 10-minute drive from the Blackrock Clinic, while its proximity to Leopardstown Racecourse is evident in the name, Arkle Square – given to a row of these period homes.

This was built as housing “for elderly gentlewomen of slender means”, according to Peter Pearson’s book Between the Mountains and the Sea. Nothing to do with stature, it was a place for well-to-do women of limited financial resources to live.

The older properties in the development have lots of character, and while the lovely clock tower chimes on the hour – it only does so in daylight hours.

Number 12 Arkle Square, a midterrace Victorian house in this charming development, has just been listed on the market, seeking €615,000.

In good order, it has two bedrooms and extends to a generous-enough 85sq m (915sq ft). Approached via a gated cobblelock driveway, which has off-street parking, the interiors of this period property, which is Ber-exempt, have been given an overhaul with a fresh lick of paint and new carpets.

Downstairs off the hall is the kitchen and breakfast room, beyond which is a fine-sized livingroom with access to a small patio through a set of double doors.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite adjacent to a family bathroom.

These two-bedroom units make good alternatives for apartments for those seeking to downsize from larger homes in the vicinity. What you have here is a quaint two-bedroom property that retains a sense of charm and character, and having its own front door gives that much-needed sense of privacy.

Hall

KItchen

Living and dining area

Dining and living area

The property has two double bedrooms

Communal green around the corner from Number 12

The property benefits from a communal green and has gas-fired central heating.

As it is within walking distance (five minutes) of the nearest Luas stop, owners could happily live here without a car. All inquiries to Sherry FitzGerald, which is handling the sale of number 12 Arkle Square.