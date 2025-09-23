Residential

What will €359,000 buy in Co Limerick and Co Dublin?

Two homes, one price: A restored and extended cottage in Ballylanders or a three-bed in Balbriggan

Carraturk, Ballylanders, County Limerick
Jessica Doyle
Tue Sept 23 2025 - 05:00

Country

Carraturk, Ballylanders, Co Limerick

€350,000, PF Quirke

This detached cottage, extending to 106sq m (1140sq ft), has been restored internally and expanded, with the addition of a larch and glass extension. With an extensive 1.4 hectares (3.48 acres) of grounds, the property is surrounded by rolling hills of farmland and overlooks the Galtee Mountains to the front, with glazing in the extension perfectly framing the view. A kitchen/diningroom occupies the cottage portion of the home with double-height ceilings and a cut-stone hearth. There are three double bedrooms and a utility room. Ber C3

Plus: Home offers gorgeous countryside views

Minus: It’s a drive to amenities

5 Chieftains Mews, Balbriggan, County Dublin
5 Chieftains Mews, Balbriggan, County Dublin

Town

5 Chieftains Mews, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

€359,000, Flynn Estate Agents

This three-bed, three-bath midterrace home comes to the market in move-in-ready condition in the Chieftans Way housing development, a five-minute drive from Balbriggan beach and the train station (with services that take 45 minutes to reach Connolly station). It features a spacious hall off which is a sittingroom and the kitchen/diningroom, with three double bedrooms upstairs. The back garden is a good size, laid in lawn. The property also features solar panels. Ber A3

Plus: Short distance from the beach

Minus: Surrounded by other homes

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
