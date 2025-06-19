Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Meath from €485,000 to €1.675m

Crickle Wood Lodge, Loughshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin

€485,000, Leonard Wilson Keenan

This detached dormer two-bedroom, two-bathroom house is on the outskirts of this coastal town and has been extended to the back and side to give 110sq m (1,184 sq ft) of space. It includes a triple-aspect livingroom and nice use of brown furniture in contemporary setting with subtle nautical-inspired touches.

On view: By appointment at lwk.ie

23 Millmount Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€675,000, DNG

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom midterrace house within a minute of Griffith Park extends to 112 sq m (1,205sq ft). The C2-rated home has interconnecting rooms at hall level with an extended kitchen, converted garage and block-built garage for off-street parking.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

8 Saint Anne’s, Northbrook Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€895,000, Knight Frank

This D1 Ber-rated own-door three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex apartment, has all the elegance of a redbrick in a more compact setting. It extends to 115sq m (1,237sq ft), is situated on a Victorian terrace and has interconnecting rooms and fine features at hall level, with the bedrooms below. It includes access to shared landscaped gardens.

On view: By appointment at knightfrank.ie

74 Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€1.675m, Quillsen

This period property with a B3 Ber is a welcome mix of old and new. This smartly appointed four-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-D has a broken-plan ground floor leading from the drawingroom through to a contemporary kitchen. It extends to 192sq m (2,066sq ft) and features a spiral staircase concealed behind a curved wall that leads up from the landing to a converted attic. The landscaped grounds are low maintenance.

On view: By appointment at Quillsen.ie

Hollybank, Trim Road, Athboy, Co. Meath

€550,000, Carty Property Advisors

This is a sizeable stone-fronted six-bedroom, four-bathroom detached property. The original part dates from 1820 and it was sympathetically extended about 30 years ago using stone from another house on what had been Lord Darnley’s estate. It has a statement American oak staircase that leads up to a gallery landing and five of its six bedrooms. The D2-rated house extends to 299sq m (3,218sq ft).

On view: By appointment at carty.ie