What will €290,000 buy in Killaloe and Co Tipperary?

Town
Apartment 42, Harbour View, Killaloe, Co Clare
€289,500, Harry Brann
Boasting views across to Kincora Harbour and Lough Derg from its terrace, this smartly appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom ground-floor apartment is within easy walking distance of all amenities in this popular lakeside town. Originally a three-bedroom unit, it has been reconfigured to create a sizeable broken-plan living space with seating area zoned around a fire, a roomy dining table with a fashionably dark kitchen in an espresso colour. It is in walk-in condition. Both bedrooms are sizeable doubles with plenty of built-in storage. It extends to 70sq m (753sq ft), has a large and private terrace and a C2 Ber rating.
Plus Within viewing distance of all the harbour action
Minus Potentially too central for those seeking solitude
Country
Thomastown Demesne, Golden, Co Tipperary
€295,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Dwyer & Davern
About 32½ kilometres outside the village of Golden, this detached three-bedroom bungalow is set on a large plot that extends to about 1.26 acres. It is unusual in that the gardens and the adjoining field, which can also be accessed via a separate five-bar gate, have been amalgamated into one large green space – big enough to accommodate a football pitch. The detached house has been upgraded. The works include an external wrapping of the property, which brings it up to a C1 Ber. Internally it extends to 99sq m (1,068sq ft) and has an on-trend sage-green coloured kitchen.
Plus Ample room to extend subject to planning permission
Minus Current layout means you have to go through the kitchen to get to one of the bedrooms