“Step out the front door and you’re in the city, step out the back and it feels like the country.” So say the owners of 205 Sundrive Road in Crumlin, who fell in love with the house when they first viewed it in 2017 after seeing the 30m (100ft) rear garden.

The properties along this Dublin 12 road were built in the 1930s to house the workers at the Guinness brewery. Number 205 is at the end of a terrace of the residential street that links Crumlin Road to Kimmage Road Lower.

A two-storey extension was added to the house in 2006 by previous owners, taking the floor area up to 131sq m (1,410sq ft) and allowing for three generously sized bedrooms.

The current owners upgraded the house further in their time there by replacing the damaged original timber floors with semi-solid engineered boards. These oak floors begin at the hall and run all the way through the ground floor of number 205. To the left of the hall is the sittingroom, which can be closed off from the rest of the house with double doors and has bespoke window shutters and a fireplace with inset fire. The doors lead into the open-plan layout at the back of the house, which includes the aforementioned extension.

The dining area is at the back of the room beside one of the original fireplaces. The room then opens out into the kitchen, and a big and bright living space beyond that.

The kitchen is fitted with plenty of wall and floor units and has a central island with a timber worktop. An exposed brick wall helps define the space as separate from the dining and living areas to each side. The living area is lit up by overhead rooflights and the wall of bi-fold doors to the garden.

The garden is, according to the owners, the best thing about the house. Mostly laid in lawn, it is peaceful and private with mature trees and hedging shielding it from the outside world. The raised patio, which was built using reclaimed bricks, acts as an extension to the kitchen in good weather.

On the first floor of the house are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The bedroom at the front of the house has timber shutters and original features like the fireplace and decorative coving. The second bedroom stretches out over the extension, resulting in a long room that allows for two beds and enough room for a play area for the kids in the house. The bathroom has a double walk-in shower and a free-standing rolltop bath.

The house is in walk-in condition, but new owners may want to address improve the D1 Ber. It is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €650,000.

New restaurants and cafes that have opened in Dublin 12 in recent years include Pickles, All Bar Chicken, Zero Zero Pizza and Le Petit Renard wine bar.

The owners say they rarely use their car, which can be parked in the driveway, as St Stephen’s Green in the city centre can be reached on foot in 30-40 minutes, Terenure village in 20 minutes and Eamonn Ceannt Park, with running track and sport pitches, is two minutes down the road.