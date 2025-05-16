Reimagined Delgany end-of-terrace home for €795,000

Address : 21 Cherry Grove, Delgany Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €795,000 Agent : DNG

The village of Delgany, Co Wicklow, famed for its picturesque village setting and proximity to Dublin and the Wicklow Mountains, offering a combination of rural charm and convenience to the capital.

It is just off the N11/M11, and the vicinity has a wealth of amenities such as walking trails, horse riding and hiking in the nearby mountains. It is also close to the popular seaside town of Greystones, where locals avail of the Dart service to Dublin city, and can take to the sea for daily swims.

Just 2.3km from Greystones, and 900m from Delgany, is number 21 Cherry Grove at Delgany Wood, now selling through DNG, seeking €795,000. It has a B2 Ber.

The current owners bought the house in 2015 for €370,044, according to the Property Price Register, though this figure does not include the VAT paid at the time as the house was new.

Back then the owners were downsizing from a larger property due to an empty nest and were in search of a smaller home to suit their needs.

“When these houses were being built, I said to the builder, if I could buy the end house, I’d take it,” says one of the owners. It was smaller than they had wished for at the time, but it was the corner site and provided uninterrupted views of the Drummin tree line – an expanse of Scots pine purported to date from about 7,000 years ago – that she fell for.

Having purchased the house, the owners immediately set about changing the footprint to suit their needs. “We needed plenty of space for guests and family downstairs – but all we needed was enough room for the pair of us upstairs,” she says.

Engaging local architectural firm PD Lane Associates, they added an extension that essentially wrapped around the rear and side of the house, in a space that originally had a sittingroom and small kitchen. Now the ground floor is centred by a spacious livingroom, off which a new kitchen and diningroom and the original separate sittingroom lie.

It’s a lovely space, bathed in light thanks to its sunny aspect and expansive use of glazing. Owners engaged local firms to turn the property into what it is today, a two-bedroom 157sq m (1,690sq ft) house in walk-in condition.

Kitchen

Diningroom

Livingroom

Sittingroom

Downstairs toilet

Main bedroom

The house has side and a rear gardens

A sunroom was added in 2023

Sunroom

Kerwood Kitchens were tasked with a new cooking space. In duck-egg blue, it’s a larger kitchen than its original design and now has custom-built cabinetry and quartz countertops. New flooring was sourced from Matt Britton in Kilcoole and blinds throughout the end-terrace house were installed by Ambiance Interiors in Greystones.

Two years ago, owners added a lovely sunroom to the rear, which adds a further 13sq m to the 157sq m house. It’s a superb space to entertain in summer months, and the windows have UV filters to protect any furniture and flooring from sun damage.

There were originally three bedrooms upstairs, which the owners reduced to two. With the main bedroom now occupying the entire front of the house, the property has two en suites and the second bedroom is in use as a second dressingroom.

Outside, private side and rear gardens are bordered by a Red Robin hedge, allowing much privacy and views to Drummin tree line.